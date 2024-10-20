Mastering biology chapter 38 Flashcards
What is the primary function of the reproductive system in plants?
To produce offspring and ensure the continuation of the species.What role do flowers play in plant reproduction?
Flowers facilitate reproduction by attracting pollinators and housing reproductive organs.How does pollination occur in flowering plants?
Pollination occurs when pollen is transferred from the anther to the stigma of a flower.What is the difference between self-pollination and cross-pollination?
Self-pollination occurs within the same flower, while cross-pollination involves different plants.What is double fertilization in angiosperms?
A process where one sperm fertilizes the egg, and another sperm fuses with two nuclei to form endosperm.What is the function of the endosperm in seeds?
To provide nourishment to the developing embryo.How do fruits aid in seed dispersal?
Fruits protect seeds and can attract animals that help disperse them.What is the significance of seed dormancy?
It allows seeds to survive unfavorable conditions until they are suitable for germination.What are the main stages of seed germination?
Imbibition, activation of metabolism, and growth of the embryo.How do environmental factors affect seed germination?
Factors like water, temperature, and light influence the germination process.What is the role of the cotyledon in seedling development?
Cotyledons provide nutrients to the seedling during early growth.How do monocots and dicots differ in their seed structure?
Monocots have one cotyledon, while dicots have two.What is the function of the pollen tube in fertilization?
It delivers sperm cells to the ovule for fertilization.What adaptations do wind-pollinated plants have?
They often have small, inconspicuous flowers and produce large amounts of pollen.How do animals contribute to plant pollination?
Animals transfer pollen as they move from flower to flower, aiding in cross-pollination.What is the role of nectar in plant reproduction?
Nectar attracts pollinators, facilitating the transfer of pollen.What is the significance of the ovary in flowering plants?
The ovary houses ovules and develops into fruit after fertilization.How do plants prevent self-fertilization?
Through mechanisms like temporal separation of male and female phases or structural barriers.What is the role of the stigma in the flower?
The stigma captures and holds pollen grains.What is the purpose of the anther in a flower?
The anther produces and releases pollen.How do environmental cues trigger flowering in plants?
Cues like light duration and temperature changes can initiate flowering.What is the function of the style in a flower?
The style connects the stigma to the ovary and supports the pollen tube.What is the role of sepals in a flower?
Sepals protect the developing flower bud.How do plants use chemical signals in reproduction?
Chemical signals can attract pollinators or inhibit self-pollination.What is the significance of genetic diversity in plant reproduction?
Genetic diversity increases resilience and adaptability to environmental changes.