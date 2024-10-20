Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 38 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 38
  • What is the primary function of the reproductive system in plants?
    To produce offspring and ensure the continuation of the species.
  • What role do flowers play in plant reproduction?
    Flowers facilitate reproduction by attracting pollinators and housing reproductive organs.
  • How does pollination occur in flowering plants?
    Pollination occurs when pollen is transferred from the anther to the stigma of a flower.
  • What is the difference between self-pollination and cross-pollination?
    Self-pollination occurs within the same flower, while cross-pollination involves different plants.
  • What is double fertilization in angiosperms?
    A process where one sperm fertilizes the egg, and another sperm fuses with two nuclei to form endosperm.
  • What is the function of the endosperm in seeds?
    To provide nourishment to the developing embryo.
  • How do fruits aid in seed dispersal?
    Fruits protect seeds and can attract animals that help disperse them.
  • What is the significance of seed dormancy?
    It allows seeds to survive unfavorable conditions until they are suitable for germination.
  • What are the main stages of seed germination?
    Imbibition, activation of metabolism, and growth of the embryo.
  • How do environmental factors affect seed germination?
    Factors like water, temperature, and light influence the germination process.
  • What is the role of the cotyledon in seedling development?
    Cotyledons provide nutrients to the seedling during early growth.
  • How do monocots and dicots differ in their seed structure?
    Monocots have one cotyledon, while dicots have two.
  • What is the function of the pollen tube in fertilization?
    It delivers sperm cells to the ovule for fertilization.
  • What adaptations do wind-pollinated plants have?
    They often have small, inconspicuous flowers and produce large amounts of pollen.
  • How do animals contribute to plant pollination?
    Animals transfer pollen as they move from flower to flower, aiding in cross-pollination.
  • What is the role of nectar in plant reproduction?
    Nectar attracts pollinators, facilitating the transfer of pollen.
  • What is the significance of the ovary in flowering plants?
    The ovary houses ovules and develops into fruit after fertilization.
  • How do plants prevent self-fertilization?
    Through mechanisms like temporal separation of male and female phases or structural barriers.
  • What is the role of the stigma in the flower?
    The stigma captures and holds pollen grains.
  • What is the purpose of the anther in a flower?
    The anther produces and releases pollen.
  • How do environmental cues trigger flowering in plants?
    Cues like light duration and temperature changes can initiate flowering.
  • What is the function of the style in a flower?
    The style connects the stigma to the ovary and supports the pollen tube.
  • What is the role of sepals in a flower?
    Sepals protect the developing flower bud.
  • How do plants use chemical signals in reproduction?
    Chemical signals can attract pollinators or inhibit self-pollination.
  • What is the significance of genetic diversity in plant reproduction?
    Genetic diversity increases resilience and adaptability to environmental changes.