Mastering biology chapter 39 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 39
  • What is the primary function of plant hormones?
    Regulate growth and development.
  • How do auxins affect plant growth?
    Promote cell elongation.
  • What role do gibberellins play in plants?
    Stimulate stem elongation and seed germination.
  • What is the effect of cytokinins on plant cells?
    Promote cell division.
  • How do ethylene levels affect fruit ripening?
    Increase ethylene accelerates ripening.
  • What is the function of abscisic acid in plants?
    Induces dormancy and closes stomata.
  • What is phototropism?
    Growth of a plant towards light.
  • How do plants respond to gravity?
    Through gravitropism, roots grow down, shoots grow up.
  • What is thigmotropism?
    Growth response to touch.
  • What is the role of jasmonates in plants?
    Defense against herbivores and stress responses.
  • How do brassinosteroids affect plant growth?
    Promote cell expansion and division.
  • What is the significance of the hormone salicylic acid in plants?
    Involved in defense against pathogens.
  • What is the role of blue light receptors in plants?
    Regulate phototropism and stomatal opening.
  • How do plants use circadian rhythms?
    To synchronize biological processes with day-night cycles.
  • What is the function of phytochromes in plants?
    Detect light and regulate growth and development.
  • How do plants adapt to drought conditions?
    By closing stomata and reducing leaf area.
  • What is the role of the hormone strigolactone?
    Regulates shoot branching and mycorrhizal associations.
  • How do plants respond to flooding?
    By forming aerenchyma and adventitious roots.
  • What is the effect of high salinity on plants?
    Causes osmotic stress and ion toxicity.
  • How do plants defend against herbivores?
    Through physical barriers and chemical defenses.
  • What is the role of the hormone auxin in apical dominance?
    Inhibits lateral bud growth.
  • How do plants perceive and respond to red and far-red light?
    Using phytochromes to regulate growth.
  • What is the significance of vernalization in plants?
    Cold treatment required for flowering.
  • How do plants use allelopathy?
    To inhibit the growth of competing plants.
  • What is the role of the hormone ethylene in leaf abscission?
    Promotes leaf drop.