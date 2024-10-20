Mastering biology chapter 39 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 39
What is the primary function of plant hormones?
Regulate growth and development.How do auxins affect plant growth?
Promote cell elongation.What role do gibberellins play in plants?
Stimulate stem elongation and seed germination.What is the effect of cytokinins on plant cells?
Promote cell division.How do ethylene levels affect fruit ripening?
Increase ethylene accelerates ripening.What is the function of abscisic acid in plants?
Induces dormancy and closes stomata.What is phototropism?
Growth of a plant towards light.How do plants respond to gravity?
Through gravitropism, roots grow down, shoots grow up.What is thigmotropism?
Growth response to touch.What is the role of jasmonates in plants?
Defense against herbivores and stress responses.How do brassinosteroids affect plant growth?
Promote cell expansion and division.What is the significance of the hormone salicylic acid in plants?
Involved in defense against pathogens.What is the role of blue light receptors in plants?
Regulate phototropism and stomatal opening.How do plants use circadian rhythms?
To synchronize biological processes with day-night cycles.What is the function of phytochromes in plants?
Detect light and regulate growth and development.How do plants adapt to drought conditions?
By closing stomata and reducing leaf area.What is the role of the hormone strigolactone?
Regulates shoot branching and mycorrhizal associations.How do plants respond to flooding?
By forming aerenchyma and adventitious roots.What is the effect of high salinity on plants?
Causes osmotic stress and ion toxicity.How do plants defend against herbivores?
Through physical barriers and chemical defenses.What is the role of the hormone auxin in apical dominance?
Inhibits lateral bud growth.How do plants perceive and respond to red and far-red light?
Using phytochromes to regulate growth.What is the significance of vernalization in plants?
Cold treatment required for flowering.How do plants use allelopathy?
To inhibit the growth of competing plants.What is the role of the hormone ethylene in leaf abscission?
Promotes leaf drop.