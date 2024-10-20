Mastering biology chapter 4 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 4
You can tap to flip the card.
What is the primary function of the plasma membrane?
To regulate the movement of substances in and out of the cell.What are phospholipids and why are they important in cell membranes?
Phospholipids are molecules with hydrophilic heads and hydrophobic tails, forming the bilayer of cell membranes.How do proteins function within the cell membrane?
Proteins assist in transport, act as enzymes, or serve as receptors.What is the fluid mosaic model?
A model describing the cell membrane as a dynamic structure with proteins floating in or on the fluid lipid bilayer.What role do carbohydrates play in the cell membrane?
Carbohydrates are involved in cell recognition and adhesion.What is the difference between passive and active transport?
Passive transport does not require energy, while active transport does.What is osmosis?
The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.What is the function of cholesterol in the cell membrane?
Cholesterol helps maintain membrane fluidity and stability.What is facilitated diffusion?
The process of spontaneous passive transport of molecules across a membrane via specific transmembrane proteins.What is the role of glycoproteins in the cell membrane?
Glycoproteins are involved in cell-cell recognition and signaling.What is endocytosis?
The process by which cells internalize molecules by engulfing them.What is exocytosis?
The process by which cells expel materials using vesicles.How does temperature affect membrane fluidity?
Higher temperatures increase fluidity, while lower temperatures decrease it.What is the role of integral proteins in the cell membrane?
Integral proteins span the membrane and are involved in transport and signaling.What is the significance of the selectively permeable nature of the cell membrane?
It allows the cell to maintain homeostasis by controlling the entry and exit of substances.What is the difference between hypertonic, hypotonic, and isotonic solutions?
Hypertonic solutions have higher solute concentration, hypotonic have lower, and isotonic have equal solute concentration compared to the cell.What is the role of peripheral proteins in the cell membrane?
Peripheral proteins are involved in signaling and maintaining the cell's shape.What is the function of aquaporins?
Aquaporins facilitate the transport of water across cell membranes.What is the role of the cytoskeleton in relation to the cell membrane?
The cytoskeleton provides structural support and helps maintain the shape of the cell.What is the importance of membrane potential?
Membrane potential is crucial for nerve impulse transmission and muscle contraction.