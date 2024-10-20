Mastering biology chapter 4 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 4
  • What is the primary function of the plasma membrane?
    To regulate the movement of substances in and out of the cell.
  • What are phospholipids and why are they important in cell membranes?
    Phospholipids are molecules with hydrophilic heads and hydrophobic tails, forming the bilayer of cell membranes.
  • How do proteins function within the cell membrane?
    Proteins assist in transport, act as enzymes, or serve as receptors.
  • What is the fluid mosaic model?
    A model describing the cell membrane as a dynamic structure with proteins floating in or on the fluid lipid bilayer.
  • What role do carbohydrates play in the cell membrane?
    Carbohydrates are involved in cell recognition and adhesion.
  • What is the difference between passive and active transport?
    Passive transport does not require energy, while active transport does.
  • What is osmosis?
    The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.
  • What is the function of cholesterol in the cell membrane?
    Cholesterol helps maintain membrane fluidity and stability.
  • What is facilitated diffusion?
    The process of spontaneous passive transport of molecules across a membrane via specific transmembrane proteins.
  • What is the role of glycoproteins in the cell membrane?
    Glycoproteins are involved in cell-cell recognition and signaling.
  • What is endocytosis?
    The process by which cells internalize molecules by engulfing them.
  • What is exocytosis?
    The process by which cells expel materials using vesicles.
  • How does temperature affect membrane fluidity?
    Higher temperatures increase fluidity, while lower temperatures decrease it.
  • What is the role of integral proteins in the cell membrane?
    Integral proteins span the membrane and are involved in transport and signaling.
  • What is the significance of the selectively permeable nature of the cell membrane?
    It allows the cell to maintain homeostasis by controlling the entry and exit of substances.
  • What is the difference between hypertonic, hypotonic, and isotonic solutions?
    Hypertonic solutions have higher solute concentration, hypotonic have lower, and isotonic have equal solute concentration compared to the cell.
  • What is the role of peripheral proteins in the cell membrane?
    Peripheral proteins are involved in signaling and maintaining the cell's shape.
  • What is the function of aquaporins?
    Aquaporins facilitate the transport of water across cell membranes.
  • What is the role of the cytoskeleton in relation to the cell membrane?
    The cytoskeleton provides structural support and helps maintain the shape of the cell.
  • What is the importance of membrane potential?
    Membrane potential is crucial for nerve impulse transmission and muscle contraction.