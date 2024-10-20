Mastering biology chapter 40 Flashcards
What is homeostasis?
The maintenance of a stable internal environment in an organism.How do negative feedback mechanisms work in homeostasis?
They counteract changes in the body to maintain equilibrium.What role does the hypothalamus play in thermoregulation?
It acts as the body's thermostat, regulating temperature.Define endothermy.
The ability of an organism to generate heat internally to maintain body temperature.What is the difference between ectotherms and endotherms?
Ectotherms rely on external heat sources, while endotherms generate heat internally.What is the function of the integumentary system in thermoregulation?
It helps regulate body temperature through sweat and blood flow.How do animals use behavioral adaptations for thermoregulation?
They change their behavior, like basking or seeking shade, to control temperature.What is the role of vasodilation in temperature regulation?
It increases blood flow to the skin to release heat.Explain the concept of acclimatization.
The process of an organism adjusting to changes in its environment.What is the significance of countercurrent heat exchange?
It minimizes heat loss by transferring heat between blood vessels.How do shivering and non-shivering thermogenesis differ?
Shivering generates heat through muscle activity, non-shivering uses metabolic processes.What is the role of brown adipose tissue in thermoregulation?
It generates heat through non-shivering thermogenesis.How does the body respond to hyperthermia?
By sweating and increasing blood flow to the skin to cool down.What is torpor and how does it benefit animals?
A state of reduced metabolic rate to conserve energy.Describe the process of osmoregulation.
The control of water and solute concentrations in the body.What is the function of the kidneys in homeostasis?
They filter blood, remove waste, and regulate water and electrolyte balance.How do marine fish maintain osmotic balance?
By excreting salt through gills and producing small amounts of urine.What is the role of antidiuretic hormone (ADH) in osmoregulation?
It regulates water balance by controlling urine concentration.How do desert animals adapt to conserve water?
They have efficient kidneys and behaviors to minimize water loss.What is the significance of the loop of Henle in the nephron?
It concentrates urine and conserves water.