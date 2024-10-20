Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 40 Flashcards

  • What is homeostasis?
    The maintenance of a stable internal environment in an organism.
  • How do negative feedback mechanisms work in homeostasis?
    They counteract changes in the body to maintain equilibrium.
  • What role does the hypothalamus play in thermoregulation?
    It acts as the body's thermostat, regulating temperature.
  • Define endothermy.
    The ability of an organism to generate heat internally to maintain body temperature.
  • What is the difference between ectotherms and endotherms?
    Ectotherms rely on external heat sources, while endotherms generate heat internally.
  • What is the function of the integumentary system in thermoregulation?
    It helps regulate body temperature through sweat and blood flow.
  • How do animals use behavioral adaptations for thermoregulation?
    They change their behavior, like basking or seeking shade, to control temperature.
  • What is the role of vasodilation in temperature regulation?
    It increases blood flow to the skin to release heat.
  • Explain the concept of acclimatization.
    The process of an organism adjusting to changes in its environment.
  • What is the significance of countercurrent heat exchange?
    It minimizes heat loss by transferring heat between blood vessels.
  • How do shivering and non-shivering thermogenesis differ?
    Shivering generates heat through muscle activity, non-shivering uses metabolic processes.
  • What is the role of brown adipose tissue in thermoregulation?
    It generates heat through non-shivering thermogenesis.
  • How does the body respond to hyperthermia?
    By sweating and increasing blood flow to the skin to cool down.
  • What is torpor and how does it benefit animals?
    A state of reduced metabolic rate to conserve energy.
  • Describe the process of osmoregulation.
    The control of water and solute concentrations in the body.
  • What is the function of the kidneys in homeostasis?
    They filter blood, remove waste, and regulate water and electrolyte balance.
  • How do marine fish maintain osmotic balance?
    By excreting salt through gills and producing small amounts of urine.
  • What is the role of antidiuretic hormone (ADH) in osmoregulation?
    It regulates water balance by controlling urine concentration.
  • How do desert animals adapt to conserve water?
    They have efficient kidneys and behaviors to minimize water loss.
  • What is the significance of the loop of Henle in the nephron?
    It concentrates urine and conserves water.