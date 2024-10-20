Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Mastering biology chapter 41 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 41
1/20
  • What is the primary function of the digestive system?
    To break down food into nutrients for absorption.
  • What role do enzymes play in digestion?
    They catalyze the breakdown of food molecules.
  • How does the structure of the small intestine aid in nutrient absorption?
    Its villi and microvilli increase surface area.
  • What is peristalsis?
    Wave-like muscle contractions that move food through the digestive tract.
  • What is the function of bile in digestion?
    It emulsifies fats, aiding in their digestion.
  • Where is bile produced and stored?
    Produced in the liver and stored in the gallbladder.
  • What is the role of the stomach in digestion?
    It secretes acid and enzymes to digest proteins.
  • What is the significance of the large intestine in digestion?
    It absorbs water and forms feces.
  • How do the pancreas contribute to digestion?
    It produces digestive enzymes and bicarbonate.
  • What is the function of the esophagus?
    To transport food from the mouth to the stomach.
  • What is the role of the liver in metabolism?
    It processes nutrients and detoxifies substances.
  • What is chyme?
    Partially digested food mixed with stomach acids.
  • How does the body regulate blood glucose levels?
    Through insulin and glucagon secretion by the pancreas.
  • What is the function of the rectum?
    To store feces before elimination.
  • What is the role of the salivary glands in digestion?
    They produce saliva, which begins carbohydrate digestion.
  • What is the function of the epiglottis during swallowing?
    It prevents food from entering the trachea.
  • What is the role of hydrochloric acid in the stomach?
    It helps break down food and kill bacteria.
  • What is the function of the duodenum?
    It is the first section of the small intestine where most chemical digestion occurs.
  • How does fiber benefit the digestive system?
    It aids in bowel movement and prevents constipation.
  • What is the role of the appendix in the human body?
    It is thought to play a role in gut immunity.