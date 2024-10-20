Mastering biology chapter 41 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 41
What is the primary function of the digestive system?
To break down food into nutrients for absorption.What role do enzymes play in digestion?
They catalyze the breakdown of food molecules.How does the structure of the small intestine aid in nutrient absorption?
Its villi and microvilli increase surface area.What is peristalsis?
Wave-like muscle contractions that move food through the digestive tract.What is the function of bile in digestion?
It emulsifies fats, aiding in their digestion.Where is bile produced and stored?
Produced in the liver and stored in the gallbladder.What is the role of the stomach in digestion?
It secretes acid and enzymes to digest proteins.What is the significance of the large intestine in digestion?
It absorbs water and forms feces.How do the pancreas contribute to digestion?
It produces digestive enzymes and bicarbonate.What is the function of the esophagus?
To transport food from the mouth to the stomach.What is the role of the liver in metabolism?
It processes nutrients and detoxifies substances.What is chyme?
Partially digested food mixed with stomach acids.How does the body regulate blood glucose levels?
Through insulin and glucagon secretion by the pancreas.What is the function of the rectum?
To store feces before elimination.What is the role of the salivary glands in digestion?
They produce saliva, which begins carbohydrate digestion.What is the function of the epiglottis during swallowing?
It prevents food from entering the trachea.What is the role of hydrochloric acid in the stomach?
It helps break down food and kill bacteria.What is the function of the duodenum?
It is the first section of the small intestine where most chemical digestion occurs.How does fiber benefit the digestive system?
It aids in bowel movement and prevents constipation.What is the role of the appendix in the human body?
It is thought to play a role in gut immunity.