Mastering biology chapter 43 Flashcards

What is the primary function of the immune system?
To protect the body from pathogens and foreign substances.What are antigens?
Molecules that are recognized by the immune system as foreign.What role do antibodies play in the immune response?
They bind to antigens to neutralize or mark them for destruction.What is the difference between innate and adaptive immunity?
Innate immunity is non-specific and immediate; adaptive immunity is specific and develops over time.What are the primary cells involved in the adaptive immune response?
B cells and T cells.How do vaccines work to protect against diseases?
They stimulate the immune system to recognize and fight specific pathogens.What is the role of helper T cells in the immune system?
They activate B cells and cytotoxic T cells.What is an autoimmune disease?
A condition where the immune system attacks the body's own cells.What is the function of macrophages in the immune system?
To engulf and digest pathogens and dead cells.What is the significance of the major histocompatibility complex (MHC)?
It helps the immune system recognize self from non-self.What is the role of cytotoxic T cells?
To kill infected or cancerous cells.How do memory cells contribute to immunity?
They provide a faster and stronger response upon re-exposure to a pathogen.What is the inflammatory response?
A reaction to injury or infection that involves redness, heat, swelling, and pain.What are cytokines?
Proteins that mediate and regulate immune responses.What is the role of the lymphatic system in immunity?
It transports lymph, a fluid containing infection-fighting white blood cells.What is passive immunity?
Immunity acquired by receiving antibodies from another source.What is the role of natural killer cells?
To destroy virus-infected cells and tumor cells.What is the difference between humoral and cell-mediated immunity?
Humoral immunity involves antibodies; cell-mediated immunity involves T cells.What is the role of the spleen in the immune system?
To filter blood and help fight infections.What is immunological memory?
The ability of the immune system to respond more rapidly and effectively to pathogens it has encountered before.