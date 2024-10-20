Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 43 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 43
  • What is the primary function of the immune system?
    To protect the body from pathogens and foreign substances.
  • What are antigens?
    Molecules that are recognized by the immune system as foreign.
  • What role do antibodies play in the immune response?
    They bind to antigens to neutralize or mark them for destruction.
  • What is the difference between innate and adaptive immunity?
    Innate immunity is non-specific and immediate; adaptive immunity is specific and develops over time.
  • What are the primary cells involved in the adaptive immune response?
    B cells and T cells.
  • How do vaccines work to protect against diseases?
    They stimulate the immune system to recognize and fight specific pathogens.
  • What is the role of helper T cells in the immune system?
    They activate B cells and cytotoxic T cells.
  • What is an autoimmune disease?
    A condition where the immune system attacks the body's own cells.
  • What is the function of macrophages in the immune system?
    To engulf and digest pathogens and dead cells.
  • What is the significance of the major histocompatibility complex (MHC)?
    It helps the immune system recognize self from non-self.
  • What is the role of cytotoxic T cells?
    To kill infected or cancerous cells.
  • How do memory cells contribute to immunity?
    They provide a faster and stronger response upon re-exposure to a pathogen.
  • What is the inflammatory response?
    A reaction to injury or infection that involves redness, heat, swelling, and pain.
  • What are cytokines?
    Proteins that mediate and regulate immune responses.
  • What is the role of the lymphatic system in immunity?
    It transports lymph, a fluid containing infection-fighting white blood cells.
  • What is passive immunity?
    Immunity acquired by receiving antibodies from another source.
  • What is the role of natural killer cells?
    To destroy virus-infected cells and tumor cells.
  • What is the difference between humoral and cell-mediated immunity?
    Humoral immunity involves antibodies; cell-mediated immunity involves T cells.
  • What is the role of the spleen in the immune system?
    To filter blood and help fight infections.
  • What is immunological memory?
    The ability of the immune system to respond more rapidly and effectively to pathogens it has encountered before.