Mastering biology chapter 44 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 44
  • What is osmoregulation?
    The process by which organisms regulate the water and solute concentration in their bodies.
  • How do marine fish maintain osmotic balance?
    They drink seawater and excrete excess salts through their gills and urine.
  • What role do kidneys play in osmoregulation?
    Kidneys filter blood, remove waste, and regulate water and electrolyte balance.
  • What is the function of antidiuretic hormone (ADH)?
    ADH increases water reabsorption in the kidneys, reducing urine output.
  • How do freshwater fish maintain osmotic balance?
    They excrete large amounts of dilute urine and actively uptake salts through their gills.
  • What is the main nitrogenous waste in mammals?
    Urea.
  • What is the function of the loop of Henle?
    It concentrates urine by creating a gradient that allows water reabsorption.
  • What is the difference between osmoconformers and osmoregulators?
    Osmoconformers match their body osmolarity to their environment, while osmoregulators maintain a constant internal osmolarity.
  • What is the primary nitrogenous waste in birds and reptiles?
    Uric acid.
  • How do desert animals conserve water?
    They produce highly concentrated urine and have adaptations to minimize water loss.
  • What is the role of aldosterone in osmoregulation?
    Aldosterone increases sodium reabsorption in the kidneys, which helps retain water.
  • What is the function of nephrons?
    Nephrons are the functional units of the kidney that filter blood and form urine.
  • What is the significance of the countercurrent multiplier system?
    It enhances the concentration of urine by creating a gradient in the loop of Henle.
  • What is the main nitrogenous waste in fish?
    Ammonia.
  • How do insects minimize water loss?
    They have a waxy cuticle and excrete uric acid to conserve water.
  • What is the role of the proximal tubule in the nephron?
    It reabsorbs nutrients, ions, and water from the filtrate.
  • What is the function of the distal tubule in the nephron?
    It regulates potassium, sodium, and pH balance in the blood.
  • How do plants manage water loss?
    Through stomatal regulation and structural adaptations like waxy cuticles.
  • What is the role of the collecting duct in the nephron?
    It concentrates urine by reabsorbing water under the influence of ADH.
  • What is the function of the glomerulus?
    It filters blood to form a filtrate that enters the nephron.