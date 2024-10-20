Mastering biology chapter 44 Flashcards
What is osmoregulation?
The process by which organisms regulate the water and solute concentration in their bodies.How do marine fish maintain osmotic balance?
They drink seawater and excrete excess salts through their gills and urine.What role do kidneys play in osmoregulation?
Kidneys filter blood, remove waste, and regulate water and electrolyte balance.What is the function of antidiuretic hormone (ADH)?
ADH increases water reabsorption in the kidneys, reducing urine output.How do freshwater fish maintain osmotic balance?
They excrete large amounts of dilute urine and actively uptake salts through their gills.What is the main nitrogenous waste in mammals?
Urea.What is the function of the loop of Henle?
It concentrates urine by creating a gradient that allows water reabsorption.What is the difference between osmoconformers and osmoregulators?
Osmoconformers match their body osmolarity to their environment, while osmoregulators maintain a constant internal osmolarity.What is the primary nitrogenous waste in birds and reptiles?
Uric acid.How do desert animals conserve water?
They produce highly concentrated urine and have adaptations to minimize water loss.What is the role of aldosterone in osmoregulation?
Aldosterone increases sodium reabsorption in the kidneys, which helps retain water.What is the function of nephrons?
Nephrons are the functional units of the kidney that filter blood and form urine.What is the significance of the countercurrent multiplier system?
It enhances the concentration of urine by creating a gradient in the loop of Henle.What is the main nitrogenous waste in fish?
Ammonia.How do insects minimize water loss?
They have a waxy cuticle and excrete uric acid to conserve water.What is the role of the proximal tubule in the nephron?
It reabsorbs nutrients, ions, and water from the filtrate.What is the function of the distal tubule in the nephron?
It regulates potassium, sodium, and pH balance in the blood.How do plants manage water loss?
Through stomatal regulation and structural adaptations like waxy cuticles.What is the role of the collecting duct in the nephron?
It concentrates urine by reabsorbing water under the influence of ADH.What is the function of the glomerulus?
It filters blood to form a filtrate that enters the nephron.