Mastering biology chapter 45 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 45
  • What is the primary function of the endocrine system?
    To secrete hormones that regulate body processes.
  • How do hormones travel through the body?
    Via the bloodstream.
  • What is the role of the hypothalamus in the endocrine system?
    It links the nervous system to the endocrine system via the pituitary gland.
  • What is a hormone?
    A chemical messenger produced by glands.
  • What is the difference between endocrine and exocrine glands?
    Endocrine glands release hormones into the bloodstream; exocrine glands release substances through ducts.
  • What is negative feedback in hormonal regulation?
    A mechanism that reduces the output or activity of a system to return to a set point.
  • What is the function of insulin?
    To lower blood glucose levels.
  • What gland produces adrenaline?
    The adrenal gland.
  • What is the role of the pituitary gland?
    It secretes hormones that regulate other glands.
  • What is the function of thyroid hormones?
    To regulate metabolism.
  • How does the body respond to high blood glucose levels?
    The pancreas releases insulin.
  • What is the role of glucagon?
    To increase blood glucose levels.
  • What is the function of the parathyroid hormone?
    To regulate calcium levels in the blood.
  • What is the role of the adrenal cortex?
    It produces steroid hormones like cortisol.
  • What is the function of melatonin?
    To regulate sleep-wake cycles.
  • What is the role of the pancreas in the endocrine system?
    It regulates blood sugar levels by producing insulin and glucagon.
  • What is the function of the hormone oxytocin?
    To stimulate uterine contractions and milk ejection.
  • What is the role of the thymus gland?
    It is involved in the development of the immune system.
  • What is the function of the hormone cortisol?
    To help the body respond to stress.
  • What is the role of the testes in the endocrine system?
    To produce testosterone and sperm.
  • What is the function of estrogen?
    To regulate the female reproductive system.
  • What is the role of the ovaries in the endocrine system?
    To produce estrogen and progesterone.
  • What is the function of the hormone prolactin?
    To stimulate milk production.
  • What is the role of the pineal gland?
    It produces melatonin, which regulates sleep.
  • What is the function of the hormone aldosterone?
    To regulate sodium and potassium levels in the blood.