Mastering biology chapter 45 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 45
What is the primary function of the endocrine system?
To secrete hormones that regulate body processes.How do hormones travel through the body?
Via the bloodstream.What is the role of the hypothalamus in the endocrine system?
It links the nervous system to the endocrine system via the pituitary gland.What is a hormone?
A chemical messenger produced by glands.What is the difference between endocrine and exocrine glands?
Endocrine glands release hormones into the bloodstream; exocrine glands release substances through ducts.What is negative feedback in hormonal regulation?
A mechanism that reduces the output or activity of a system to return to a set point.What is the function of insulin?
To lower blood glucose levels.What gland produces adrenaline?
The adrenal gland.What is the role of the pituitary gland?
It secretes hormones that regulate other glands.What is the function of thyroid hormones?
To regulate metabolism.How does the body respond to high blood glucose levels?
The pancreas releases insulin.What is the role of glucagon?
To increase blood glucose levels.What is the function of the parathyroid hormone?
To regulate calcium levels in the blood.What is the role of the adrenal cortex?
It produces steroid hormones like cortisol.What is the function of melatonin?
To regulate sleep-wake cycles.What is the role of the pancreas in the endocrine system?
It regulates blood sugar levels by producing insulin and glucagon.What is the function of the hormone oxytocin?
To stimulate uterine contractions and milk ejection.What is the role of the thymus gland?
It is involved in the development of the immune system.What is the function of the hormone cortisol?
To help the body respond to stress.What is the role of the testes in the endocrine system?
To produce testosterone and sperm.What is the function of estrogen?
To regulate the female reproductive system.What is the role of the ovaries in the endocrine system?
To produce estrogen and progesterone.What is the function of the hormone prolactin?
To stimulate milk production.What is the role of the pineal gland?
It produces melatonin, which regulates sleep.What is the function of the hormone aldosterone?
To regulate sodium and potassium levels in the blood.