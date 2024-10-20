Mastering biology chapter 46 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 46

Mastering biology chapter 46
  • What is the primary function of the male reproductive system?
    To produce and deliver sperm.
  • What hormone is primarily responsible for the development of male secondary sexual characteristics?
    Testosterone.
  • What is the role of the female reproductive system?
    To produce eggs and support the development of a fetus.
  • What is the process of egg formation called?
    Oogenesis.
  • What structure in the male reproductive system stores sperm?
    Epididymis.
  • What is the term for the release of an egg from the ovary?
    Ovulation.
  • What is the function of the fallopian tubes?
    To transport eggs from the ovaries to the uterus.
  • What is the main function of the uterus?
    To house and nourish a developing fetus.
  • What is the role of the hormone estrogen in the female body?
    Regulates the menstrual cycle and supports pregnancy.
  • What is the term for the male gamete?
    Sperm.
  • What is the term for the female gamete?
    Egg or ovum.
  • What is the function of the prostate gland?
    To secrete fluid that nourishes and protects sperm.
  • What is the role of the placenta during pregnancy?
    To provide oxygen and nutrients to the fetus and remove waste products.
  • What is the term for the fertilization of an egg by a sperm?
    Conception or fertilization.
  • What is the function of the scrotum?
    To regulate the temperature of the testes.
  • What is the term for the cessation of menstruation in women?
    Menopause.
  • What is the role of luteinizing hormone (LH) in reproduction?
    Triggers ovulation and stimulates testosterone production.
  • What is the function of the cervix?
    To allow the passage of sperm into the uterus and to protect the uterus from infection.
  • What is the term for the period of development from fertilization to birth?
    Gestation.
  • What is the role of progesterone in the female reproductive system?
    Prepares the uterus for pregnancy and maintains pregnancy.