Mastering biology chapter 46 Flashcards
What is the primary function of the male reproductive system?
To produce and deliver sperm.What hormone is primarily responsible for the development of male secondary sexual characteristics?
Testosterone.What is the role of the female reproductive system?
To produce eggs and support the development of a fetus.What is the process of egg formation called?
Oogenesis.What structure in the male reproductive system stores sperm?
Epididymis.What is the term for the release of an egg from the ovary?
Ovulation.What is the function of the fallopian tubes?
To transport eggs from the ovaries to the uterus.What is the main function of the uterus?
To house and nourish a developing fetus.What is the role of the hormone estrogen in the female body?
Regulates the menstrual cycle and supports pregnancy.What is the term for the male gamete?
Sperm.What is the term for the female gamete?
Egg or ovum.What is the function of the prostate gland?
To secrete fluid that nourishes and protects sperm.What is the role of the placenta during pregnancy?
To provide oxygen and nutrients to the fetus and remove waste products.What is the term for the fertilization of an egg by a sperm?
Conception or fertilization.What is the function of the scrotum?
To regulate the temperature of the testes.What is the term for the cessation of menstruation in women?
Menopause.What is the role of luteinizing hormone (LH) in reproduction?
Triggers ovulation and stimulates testosterone production.What is the function of the cervix?
To allow the passage of sperm into the uterus and to protect the uterus from infection.What is the term for the period of development from fertilization to birth?
Gestation.What is the role of progesterone in the female reproductive system?
Prepares the uterus for pregnancy and maintains pregnancy.