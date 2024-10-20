Mastering biology chapter 49 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 49
What is the primary function of the nervous system?
To coordinate and control body activities by transmitting signals.What are the two main divisions of the nervous system?
Central nervous system (CNS) and peripheral nervous system (PNS).What is the role of neurons in the nervous system?
Neurons transmit electrical signals throughout the body.What is the function of the myelin sheath?
To insulate axons and speed up signal transmission.What is a synapse?
A junction between two neurons where communication occurs.What is the difference between sensory and motor neurons?
Sensory neurons carry signals to the CNS; motor neurons carry signals from the CNS.What is the function of the autonomic nervous system?
To control involuntary body functions like heartbeat and digestion.What are neurotransmitters?
Chemical messengers that transmit signals across synapses.What is the role of the cerebrum in the brain?
Responsible for higher brain functions like thought and action.What is the function of the cerebellum?
To coordinate voluntary movements and balance.What is the blood-brain barrier?
A selective barrier that protects the brain from harmful substances.What is the function of the spinal cord?
To transmit signals between the brain and the rest of the body.What is an action potential?
A rapid rise and fall in voltage across a cell membrane.What is the role of glial cells?
To support and protect neurons in the nervous system.What is the limbic system responsible for?
Emotions, memory, and arousal.What is the function of the hypothalamus?
To regulate body temperature, hunger, and thirst.What is the role of the thalamus?
To relay sensory and motor signals to the cerebral cortex.What is neuroplasticity?
The brain's ability to reorganize itself by forming new neural connections.What is the function of the medulla oblongata?
To control autonomic functions like breathing and heart rate.What is the role of the corpus callosum?
To connect the left and right hemispheres of the brain.What is the function of the pons?
To relay signals between the cerebrum and cerebellum.What is the role of the amygdala?
To process emotions such as fear and pleasure.What is the function of the reticular formation?
To regulate sleep-wake cycles and consciousness.What is the role of the basal ganglia?
To control movement and coordination.What is the function of the occipital lobe?
To process visual information.