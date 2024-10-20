Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 49 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 49
  • What is the primary function of the nervous system?
    To coordinate and control body activities by transmitting signals.
  • What are the two main divisions of the nervous system?
    Central nervous system (CNS) and peripheral nervous system (PNS).
  • What is the role of neurons in the nervous system?
    Neurons transmit electrical signals throughout the body.
  • What is the function of the myelin sheath?
    To insulate axons and speed up signal transmission.
  • What is a synapse?
    A junction between two neurons where communication occurs.
  • What is the difference between sensory and motor neurons?
    Sensory neurons carry signals to the CNS; motor neurons carry signals from the CNS.
  • What is the function of the autonomic nervous system?
    To control involuntary body functions like heartbeat and digestion.
  • What are neurotransmitters?
    Chemical messengers that transmit signals across synapses.
  • What is the role of the cerebrum in the brain?
    Responsible for higher brain functions like thought and action.
  • What is the function of the cerebellum?
    To coordinate voluntary movements and balance.
  • What is the blood-brain barrier?
    A selective barrier that protects the brain from harmful substances.
  • What is the function of the spinal cord?
    To transmit signals between the brain and the rest of the body.
  • What is an action potential?
    A rapid rise and fall in voltage across a cell membrane.
  • What is the role of glial cells?
    To support and protect neurons in the nervous system.
  • What is the limbic system responsible for?
    Emotions, memory, and arousal.
  • What is the function of the hypothalamus?
    To regulate body temperature, hunger, and thirst.
  • What is the role of the thalamus?
    To relay sensory and motor signals to the cerebral cortex.
  • What is neuroplasticity?
    The brain's ability to reorganize itself by forming new neural connections.
  • What is the function of the medulla oblongata?
    To control autonomic functions like breathing and heart rate.
  • What is the role of the corpus callosum?
    To connect the left and right hemispheres of the brain.
  • What is the function of the pons?
    To relay signals between the cerebrum and cerebellum.
  • What is the role of the amygdala?
    To process emotions such as fear and pleasure.
  • What is the function of the reticular formation?
    To regulate sleep-wake cycles and consciousness.
  • What is the role of the basal ganglia?
    To control movement and coordination.
  • What is the function of the occipital lobe?
    To process visual information.