Mastering biology chapter 5 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 5
  • What is the primary structure of a protein?
    The sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain.
  • How do enzymes speed up chemical reactions?
    By lowering the activation energy required for the reaction.
  • What is the role of chaperone proteins?
    They assist in the proper folding of other proteins.
  • What is a peptide bond?
    A covalent bond linking two amino acids together in a protein.
  • What is the quaternary structure of a protein?
    The arrangement of multiple polypeptide chains in a protein.
  • What is denaturation in proteins?
    The process where proteins lose their shape and function due to external stress.
  • What is the function of ribosomes?
    They synthesize proteins by translating mRNA.
  • What is the secondary structure of a protein?
    The local folding of the polypeptide chain into helices or sheets.
  • What is an enzyme's active site?
    The region on the enzyme where the substrate binds.
  • What is the role of tRNA in protein synthesis?
    It brings amino acids to the ribosome during translation.
  • What is the tertiary structure of a protein?
    The overall 3D shape of a single polypeptide chain.
  • What is a substrate in enzymatic reactions?
    The reactant molecule that an enzyme acts upon.
  • What is the function of the Golgi apparatus?
    It modifies, sorts, and packages proteins for secretion.
  • What is the difference between competitive and non-competitive inhibition?
    Competitive inhibition involves the inhibitor binding to the active site, while non-competitive inhibition involves binding elsewhere.
  • What is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis?
    It carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome.
  • What is a polypeptide?
    A chain of amino acids linked by peptide bonds.
  • What is the function of lysosomes?
    They digest and recycle cellular waste and consumed materials.
  • What is the significance of protein folding?
    Proper folding is crucial for protein function and stability.
  • What is an allosteric site?
    A site on an enzyme where a molecule can bind and affect enzyme activity.
  • What is the role of the endoplasmic reticulum in protein synthesis?
    It assists in the folding and transport of proteins.