Mastering biology chapter 5 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 5
Mastering biology chapter 5
What is the primary structure of a protein?
The sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain.How do enzymes speed up chemical reactions?
By lowering the activation energy required for the reaction.What is the role of chaperone proteins?
They assist in the proper folding of other proteins.What is a peptide bond?
A covalent bond linking two amino acids together in a protein.What is the quaternary structure of a protein?
The arrangement of multiple polypeptide chains in a protein.What is denaturation in proteins?
The process where proteins lose their shape and function due to external stress.What is the function of ribosomes?
They synthesize proteins by translating mRNA.What is the secondary structure of a protein?
The local folding of the polypeptide chain into helices or sheets.What is an enzyme's active site?
The region on the enzyme where the substrate binds.What is the role of tRNA in protein synthesis?
It brings amino acids to the ribosome during translation.What is the tertiary structure of a protein?
The overall 3D shape of a single polypeptide chain.What is a substrate in enzymatic reactions?
The reactant molecule that an enzyme acts upon.What is the function of the Golgi apparatus?
It modifies, sorts, and packages proteins for secretion.What is the difference between competitive and non-competitive inhibition?
Competitive inhibition involves the inhibitor binding to the active site, while non-competitive inhibition involves binding elsewhere.What is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis?
It carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome.What is a polypeptide?
A chain of amino acids linked by peptide bonds.What is the function of lysosomes?
They digest and recycle cellular waste and consumed materials.What is the significance of protein folding?
Proper folding is crucial for protein function and stability.What is an allosteric site?
A site on an enzyme where a molecule can bind and affect enzyme activity.What is the role of the endoplasmic reticulum in protein synthesis?
It assists in the folding and transport of proteins.