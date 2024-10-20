Mastering biology chapter 50 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 50
  • What is the primary function of sensory receptors?
    To detect environmental changes and send information to the brain.
  • How do mechanoreceptors function in the human body?
    They respond to mechanical pressure or distortion.
  • What role do chemoreceptors play in sensory systems?
    They detect chemical stimuli in the environment.
  • What is the difference between sensation and perception?
    Sensation is the detection of stimuli; perception is the interpretation of those stimuli.
  • How do photoreceptors contribute to vision?
    They detect light and convert it into neural signals.
  • What is the function of the cochlea in the auditory system?
    To transform sound waves into electrical signals for the brain.
  • What is the role of the olfactory bulb in smell?
    It processes information about odors detected by the nose.
  • How do thermoreceptors help maintain homeostasis?
    They detect changes in temperature and help regulate body temperature.
  • What is the significance of the somatosensory cortex?
    It processes sensory input from the body, such as touch and pain.
  • How do nociceptors function in the body?
    They detect harmful stimuli and signal pain.
  • What is the role of the vestibular system in balance?
    It helps maintain balance and spatial orientation.
  • How do taste buds detect different flavors?
    They contain receptors that respond to different taste molecules.
  • What is the function of the retina in the eye?
    To convert light into neural signals for the brain.
  • How do rods and cones differ in the retina?
    Rods detect light intensity; cones detect color.
  • What is the role of the auditory nerve in hearing?
    It transmits sound information from the cochlea to the brain.
  • How do proprioceptors contribute to movement?
    They provide information about body position and movement.
  • What is the function of the lateral line system in fish?
    To detect water movements and vibrations.
  • How do animals use echolocation?
    By emitting sounds and listening for echoes to locate objects.
  • What is the role of the thalamus in sensory processing?
    It relays sensory information to the appropriate areas of the brain.
  • How do pheromones affect animal behavior?
    They are chemical signals that influence social and reproductive behaviors.
  • What is the function of the optic nerve?
    To transmit visual information from the retina to the brain.
  • How do animals use magnetoreception?
    To detect the Earth's magnetic field for navigation.
  • What is the role of the gustatory cortex?
    It processes taste information from the tongue.
  • How do sensory adaptation and habituation differ?
    Adaptation is reduced sensitivity to constant stimuli; habituation is decreased response to repeated stimuli.
  • What is the function of the semicircular canals in the ear?
    To detect rotational movements of the head.