Mastering biology chapter 50 Flashcards
Mastering biology chapter 50
What is the primary function of sensory receptors?
To detect environmental changes and send information to the brain.How do mechanoreceptors function in the human body?
They respond to mechanical pressure or distortion.What role do chemoreceptors play in sensory systems?
They detect chemical stimuli in the environment.What is the difference between sensation and perception?
Sensation is the detection of stimuli; perception is the interpretation of those stimuli.How do photoreceptors contribute to vision?
They detect light and convert it into neural signals.What is the function of the cochlea in the auditory system?
To transform sound waves into electrical signals for the brain.What is the role of the olfactory bulb in smell?
It processes information about odors detected by the nose.How do thermoreceptors help maintain homeostasis?
They detect changes in temperature and help regulate body temperature.What is the significance of the somatosensory cortex?
It processes sensory input from the body, such as touch and pain.How do nociceptors function in the body?
They detect harmful stimuli and signal pain.What is the role of the vestibular system in balance?
It helps maintain balance and spatial orientation.How do taste buds detect different flavors?
They contain receptors that respond to different taste molecules.What is the function of the retina in the eye?
To convert light into neural signals for the brain.How do rods and cones differ in the retina?
Rods detect light intensity; cones detect color.What is the role of the auditory nerve in hearing?
It transmits sound information from the cochlea to the brain.How do proprioceptors contribute to movement?
They provide information about body position and movement.What is the function of the lateral line system in fish?
To detect water movements and vibrations.How do animals use echolocation?
By emitting sounds and listening for echoes to locate objects.What is the role of the thalamus in sensory processing?
It relays sensory information to the appropriate areas of the brain.How do pheromones affect animal behavior?
They are chemical signals that influence social and reproductive behaviors.What is the function of the optic nerve?
To transmit visual information from the retina to the brain.How do animals use magnetoreception?
To detect the Earth's magnetic field for navigation.What is the role of the gustatory cortex?
It processes taste information from the tongue.How do sensory adaptation and habituation differ?
Adaptation is reduced sensitivity to constant stimuli; habituation is decreased response to repeated stimuli.What is the function of the semicircular canals in the ear?
To detect rotational movements of the head.