Mastering biology chapter 7 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 7
Mastering biology chapter 7
What is the primary function of the plasma membrane?
To regulate the movement of substances in and out of the cell.What is the fluid mosaic model?
A model describing the plasma membrane as a dynamic structure with proteins floating in or on a fluid lipid bilayer.What role do phospholipids play in the cell membrane?
They form a bilayer that serves as a barrier to most water-soluble substances.How do integral proteins differ from peripheral proteins?
Integral proteins span the membrane, while peripheral proteins are attached to the surface.What is the function of cholesterol in the plasma membrane?
To maintain membrane fluidity and stability.What is passive transport?
The movement of substances across the membrane without energy input from the cell.What is facilitated diffusion?
The process of spontaneous passive transport of molecules across a biological membrane via specific transmembrane integral proteins.What is the role of glycoproteins in the cell membrane?
They are involved in cell recognition and signaling.What is osmosis?
The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.What is active transport?
The movement of molecules across a cell membrane using energy, typically against their concentration gradient.What is the sodium-potassium pump?
A type of active transport that moves sodium out of the cell and potassium into the cell.What is endocytosis?
The process by which cells internalize molecules by engulfing them.What is exocytosis?
The process by which cells expel materials using vesicles that fuse with the plasma membrane.What is the role of aquaporins?
To facilitate the transport of water across cell membranes.What is the difference between hypertonic, hypotonic, and isotonic solutions?
Hypertonic solutions have higher solute concentration, hypotonic have lower, and isotonic have equal solute concentration compared to the cell.What is the significance of membrane potential?
It is the voltage difference across a membrane, important for nerve impulse transmission.What is the role of carrier proteins in the cell membrane?
To transport specific substances across the cell membrane.What is the function of receptor proteins in the cell membrane?
To receive and transmit signals from the cell's environment.What is pinocytosis?
A type of endocytosis where the cell ingests extracellular fluid and its dissolved solutes.What is phagocytosis?
A type of endocytosis where the cell engulfs large particles or cells.What is the role of the extracellular matrix?
To provide structural and biochemical support to surrounding cells.What is the function of tight junctions?
To create a watertight seal between cells.What is the role of desmosomes?
To anchor cells together, providing mechanical stability.What is the function of gap junctions?
To allow communication and transport of ions and small molecules between adjacent cells.