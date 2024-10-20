Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 7 Flashcards

  • What is the primary function of the plasma membrane?
    To regulate the movement of substances in and out of the cell.
  • What is the fluid mosaic model?
    A model describing the plasma membrane as a dynamic structure with proteins floating in or on a fluid lipid bilayer.
  • What role do phospholipids play in the cell membrane?
    They form a bilayer that serves as a barrier to most water-soluble substances.
  • How do integral proteins differ from peripheral proteins?
    Integral proteins span the membrane, while peripheral proteins are attached to the surface.
  • What is the function of cholesterol in the plasma membrane?
    To maintain membrane fluidity and stability.
  • What is passive transport?
    The movement of substances across the membrane without energy input from the cell.
  • What is facilitated diffusion?
    The process of spontaneous passive transport of molecules across a biological membrane via specific transmembrane integral proteins.
  • What is the role of glycoproteins in the cell membrane?
    They are involved in cell recognition and signaling.
  • What is osmosis?
    The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.
  • What is active transport?
    The movement of molecules across a cell membrane using energy, typically against their concentration gradient.
  • What is the sodium-potassium pump?
    A type of active transport that moves sodium out of the cell and potassium into the cell.
  • What is endocytosis?
    The process by which cells internalize molecules by engulfing them.
  • What is exocytosis?
    The process by which cells expel materials using vesicles that fuse with the plasma membrane.
  • What is the role of aquaporins?
    To facilitate the transport of water across cell membranes.
  • What is the difference between hypertonic, hypotonic, and isotonic solutions?
    Hypertonic solutions have higher solute concentration, hypotonic have lower, and isotonic have equal solute concentration compared to the cell.
  • What is the significance of membrane potential?
    It is the voltage difference across a membrane, important for nerve impulse transmission.
  • What is the role of carrier proteins in the cell membrane?
    To transport specific substances across the cell membrane.
  • What is the function of receptor proteins in the cell membrane?
    To receive and transmit signals from the cell's environment.
  • What is pinocytosis?
    A type of endocytosis where the cell ingests extracellular fluid and its dissolved solutes.
  • What is phagocytosis?
    A type of endocytosis where the cell engulfs large particles or cells.
  • What is the role of the extracellular matrix?
    To provide structural and biochemical support to surrounding cells.
  • What is the function of tight junctions?
    To create a watertight seal between cells.
  • What is the role of desmosomes?
    To anchor cells together, providing mechanical stability.
  • What is the function of gap junctions?
    To allow communication and transport of ions and small molecules between adjacent cells.