Mastering biology chapter 8 Flashcards

What is the primary function of enzymes in biological reactions?
To speed up chemical reactions by lowering activation energy.How do competitive inhibitors affect enzyme activity?
They bind to the active site, blocking substrate binding.What is the role of ATP in cellular processes?
ATP provides energy for cellular activities.What is the induced fit model of enzyme activity?
The enzyme changes shape to fit the substrate more closely.How does temperature affect enzyme activity?
Enzyme activity increases with temperature up to a point, then decreases.What is a cofactor in enzymatic reactions?
A non-protein molecule that assists enzyme function.What is the difference between an apoenzyme and a holoenzyme?
An apoenzyme is inactive without its cofactor; a holoenzyme is active with it.What is allosteric regulation of enzymes?
Regulation of enzyme activity through binding at a site other than the active site.What is feedback inhibition in metabolic pathways?
The end product of a pathway inhibits an upstream process.How do non-competitive inhibitors affect enzyme activity?
They bind to an allosteric site, changing enzyme shape and function.What is the role of NAD+ in cellular respiration?
NAD+ acts as an electron carrier in redox reactions.What is the effect of pH on enzyme activity?
Enzymes have an optimal pH range; outside this range, activity decreases.What is the significance of the active site in an enzyme?
It is the region where substrate molecules bind and undergo a chemical reaction.What is the Michaelis-Menten constant (Km)?
It is the substrate concentration at which the reaction rate is half of Vmax.What is the role of enzymes in metabolism?
Enzymes catalyze metabolic reactions, facilitating the conversion of substrates to products.What is enzyme saturation?
It occurs when all active sites of an enzyme are occupied by substrate.How do enzymes lower activation energy?
By stabilizing the transition state and reducing the energy required for the reaction.What is the lock and key model of enzyme activity?
The enzyme's active site is complementary in shape to the substrate.What is the role of a prosthetic group in an enzyme?
A tightly bound cofactor that is essential for enzyme activity.What is the effect of enzyme concentration on reaction rate?
Increasing enzyme concentration generally increases reaction rate, up to a point.