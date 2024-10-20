Skip to main content
Mastering biology chapter 8 Flashcards

Mastering biology chapter 8
  • What is the primary function of enzymes in biological reactions?
    To speed up chemical reactions by lowering activation energy.
  • How do competitive inhibitors affect enzyme activity?
    They bind to the active site, blocking substrate binding.
  • What is the role of ATP in cellular processes?
    ATP provides energy for cellular activities.
  • What is the induced fit model of enzyme activity?
    The enzyme changes shape to fit the substrate more closely.
  • How does temperature affect enzyme activity?
    Enzyme activity increases with temperature up to a point, then decreases.
  • What is a cofactor in enzymatic reactions?
    A non-protein molecule that assists enzyme function.
  • What is the difference between an apoenzyme and a holoenzyme?
    An apoenzyme is inactive without its cofactor; a holoenzyme is active with it.
  • What is allosteric regulation of enzymes?
    Regulation of enzyme activity through binding at a site other than the active site.
  • What is feedback inhibition in metabolic pathways?
    The end product of a pathway inhibits an upstream process.
  • How do non-competitive inhibitors affect enzyme activity?
    They bind to an allosteric site, changing enzyme shape and function.
  • What is the role of NAD+ in cellular respiration?
    NAD+ acts as an electron carrier in redox reactions.
  • What is the effect of pH on enzyme activity?
    Enzymes have an optimal pH range; outside this range, activity decreases.
  • What is the significance of the active site in an enzyme?
    It is the region where substrate molecules bind and undergo a chemical reaction.
  • What is the Michaelis-Menten constant (Km)?
    It is the substrate concentration at which the reaction rate is half of Vmax.
  • What is the role of enzymes in metabolism?
    Enzymes catalyze metabolic reactions, facilitating the conversion of substrates to products.
  • What is enzyme saturation?
    It occurs when all active sites of an enzyme are occupied by substrate.
  • How do enzymes lower activation energy?
    By stabilizing the transition state and reducing the energy required for the reaction.
  • What is the lock and key model of enzyme activity?
    The enzyme's active site is complementary in shape to the substrate.
  • What is the role of a prosthetic group in an enzyme?
    A tightly bound cofactor that is essential for enzyme activity.
  • What is the effect of enzyme concentration on reaction rate?
    Increasing enzyme concentration generally increases reaction rate, up to a point.