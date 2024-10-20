Mastering biology midterm Flashcards
Mastering biology midterm
You can tap to flip the card.
What is the primary function of the mitochondria in eukaryotic cells?
To produce ATP through cellular respiration.Define the term 'homeostasis' in biological systems.
The maintenance of a stable internal environment.What is the role of ribosomes in a cell?
To synthesize proteins.What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus, while eukaryotic cells have a nucleus.What is the significance of the cell membrane's selective permeability?
It controls the movement of substances in and out of the cell.Explain the process of osmosis.
The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.What is the function of chloroplasts in plant cells?
To conduct photosynthesis.Describe the structure of DNA.
A double helix composed of nucleotides.What is the role of enzymes in biological reactions?
To speed up chemical reactions by lowering activation energy.What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
DNA -> RNA -> Protein.How do mutations affect genetic information?
They can alter the sequence of nucleotides in DNA.What is the purpose of meiosis in sexually reproducing organisms?
To produce gametes with half the number of chromosomes.Define the term 'ecosystem'.
A community of living organisms and their physical environment.What is the function of the Golgi apparatus?
To modify, sort, and package proteins and lipids for storage or transport.Explain the concept of natural selection.
The process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.What is the role of the endoplasmic reticulum in a cell?
To synthesize proteins and lipids.What is the difference between an autotroph and a heterotroph?
Autotrophs produce their own food, while heterotrophs consume other organisms for energy.What is the function of lysosomes in a cell?
To digest and break down waste materials and cellular debris.Describe the process of transcription in protein synthesis.
The synthesis of RNA from a DNA template.What is the significance of genetic recombination?
It increases genetic diversity in a population.What is the role of tRNA in translation?
To bring amino acids to the ribosome for protein synthesis.Explain the process of diffusion.
The movement of particles from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration.What is the function of the cytoskeleton in a cell?
To provide structural support and shape to the cell.What is the role of the nucleus in a eukaryotic cell?
To store the cell's genetic material and coordinate activities like growth and reproduction.What is the function of the plasma membrane?
To protect the cell from its surroundings and regulate the movement of substances in and out.