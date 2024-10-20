Skip to main content
Mastering biology midterm Flashcards

Mastering biology midterm
  • What is the primary function of the mitochondria in eukaryotic cells?
    To produce ATP through cellular respiration.
  • Define the term 'homeostasis' in biological systems.
    The maintenance of a stable internal environment.
  • What is the role of ribosomes in a cell?
    To synthesize proteins.
  • What is the difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
    Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus, while eukaryotic cells have a nucleus.
  • What is the significance of the cell membrane's selective permeability?
    It controls the movement of substances in and out of the cell.
  • Explain the process of osmosis.
    The diffusion of water across a selectively permeable membrane.
  • What is the function of chloroplasts in plant cells?
    To conduct photosynthesis.
  • Describe the structure of DNA.
    A double helix composed of nucleotides.
  • What is the role of enzymes in biological reactions?
    To speed up chemical reactions by lowering activation energy.
  • What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
    DNA -> RNA -> Protein.
  • How do mutations affect genetic information?
    They can alter the sequence of nucleotides in DNA.
  • What is the purpose of meiosis in sexually reproducing organisms?
    To produce gametes with half the number of chromosomes.
  • Define the term 'ecosystem'.
    A community of living organisms and their physical environment.
  • What is the function of the Golgi apparatus?
    To modify, sort, and package proteins and lipids for storage or transport.
  • Explain the concept of natural selection.
    The process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.
  • What is the role of the endoplasmic reticulum in a cell?
    To synthesize proteins and lipids.
  • What is the difference between an autotroph and a heterotroph?
    Autotrophs produce their own food, while heterotrophs consume other organisms for energy.
  • What is the function of lysosomes in a cell?
    To digest and break down waste materials and cellular debris.
  • Describe the process of transcription in protein synthesis.
    The synthesis of RNA from a DNA template.
  • What is the significance of genetic recombination?
    It increases genetic diversity in a population.
  • What is the role of tRNA in translation?
    To bring amino acids to the ribosome for protein synthesis.
  • Explain the process of diffusion.
    The movement of particles from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration.
  • What is the function of the cytoskeleton in a cell?
    To provide structural support and shape to the cell.
  • What is the role of the nucleus in a eukaryotic cell?
    To store the cell's genetic material and coordinate activities like growth and reproduction.
  • What is the function of the plasma membrane?
    To protect the cell from its surroundings and regulate the movement of substances in and out.