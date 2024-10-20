Acids and Bases exam Flashcards
Acid
A substance that increases the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+) in a solution.
Base
A substance that decreases the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+) in a solution.
What happens when hydrochloric acid (HCl) is added to water?
It dissociates into hydrogen ions (H+) and chloride ions (Cl-), increasing the concentration of H+ ions.
What is the chemical formula for sodium hydroxide?
NaOH
How does sodium hydroxide (NaOH) affect hydrogen ion concentration in water?
It dissociates into sodium ions (Na+) and hydroxide ions (OH-), which react with H+ ions to form water, thus decreasing the H+ ion concentration.
Hydrogen Ion Concentration
The amount of hydrogen ions (H+) present in a solution, often denoted by [H+].
What is the significance of hydrogen ion concentration in biological processes?
It strongly affects many biological processes and is crucial for maintaining proper cellular function.
Dissociation
The process by which a compound breaks apart into its constituent ions in a solution.
What does the term 'auto ionize' refer to in the context of water?
The ability of water to spontaneously form small amounts of hydrogen ions (H+) and hydroxide ions (OH-).
What is formed when hydroxide ions (OH-) react with hydrogen ions (H+)?
Water (H2O)
Hydrochloric Acid
A strong acid with the chemical formula HCl that increases the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution.
Sodium Hydroxide
A strong base with the chemical formula NaOH that decreases the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution.
What is the result of adding a base to a solution?
The concentration of hydrogen ions (H+) decreases.
What does the notation [H+] represent?
The concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution.
What ions are produced when NaOH dissociates in water?
Sodium ions (Na+) and hydroxide ions (OH-).
What is the effect of increasing hydrogen ion concentration on a solution's acidity?
It increases the solution's acidity.
What is the effect of decreasing hydrogen ion concentration on a solution's acidity?
It decreases the solution's acidity.
What is the role of acids and bases in biological systems?
They regulate the concentration of hydrogen ions, which is crucial for various biological processes.
Chloride Ion
An anion (Cl-) produced when hydrochloric acid (HCl) dissociates in water.
What happens to the hydrogen ion concentration when an acid is added to water?
The hydrogen ion concentration increases.
What happens to the hydrogen ion concentration when a base is added to water?
The hydrogen ion concentration decreases.
Ionization
The process by which a molecule splits into ions when dissolved in water.
What is the importance of understanding acids and bases in biology?
It helps in understanding how they affect hydrogen ion concentration, which is vital for biological processes.
What does HCl stand for?
Hydrochloric Acid
What does NaOH stand for?
Sodium Hydroxide
What is the result of the interaction between OH- and H+ ions?
The formation of water (H2O).
What is the significance of brackets in scientific notation?
They denote the concentration of the substance within the brackets.
What is the effect of HCl on the concentration of H+ ions in water?
It increases the concentration of H+ ions.
What is the effect of NaOH on the concentration of H+ ions in water?
It decreases the concentration of H+ ions.