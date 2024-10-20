Skip to main content
Acids and Bases exam Flashcards

Acids and Bases exam
  • Acid

    A substance that increases the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+) in a solution.

  • Base

    A substance that decreases the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+) in a solution.

  • What happens when hydrochloric acid (HCl) is added to water?

    It dissociates into hydrogen ions (H+) and chloride ions (Cl-), increasing the concentration of H+ ions.

  • What is the chemical formula for sodium hydroxide?

    NaOH

  • How does sodium hydroxide (NaOH) affect hydrogen ion concentration in water?

    It dissociates into sodium ions (Na+) and hydroxide ions (OH-), which react with H+ ions to form water, thus decreasing the H+ ion concentration.

  • Hydrogen Ion Concentration

    The amount of hydrogen ions (H+) present in a solution, often denoted by [H+].

  • What is the significance of hydrogen ion concentration in biological processes?

    It strongly affects many biological processes and is crucial for maintaining proper cellular function.

  • Dissociation

    The process by which a compound breaks apart into its constituent ions in a solution.

  • What does the term 'auto ionize' refer to in the context of water?

    The ability of water to spontaneously form small amounts of hydrogen ions (H+) and hydroxide ions (OH-).

  • What is formed when hydroxide ions (OH-) react with hydrogen ions (H+)?

    Water (H2O)

  • Hydrochloric Acid

    A strong acid with the chemical formula HCl that increases the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution.

  • Sodium Hydroxide

    A strong base with the chemical formula NaOH that decreases the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution.

  • What is the result of adding a base to a solution?

    The concentration of hydrogen ions (H+) decreases.

  • What does the notation [H+] represent?

    The concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution.

  • What ions are produced when NaOH dissociates in water?

    Sodium ions (Na+) and hydroxide ions (OH-).

  • What is the effect of increasing hydrogen ion concentration on a solution's acidity?

    It increases the solution's acidity.

  • What is the effect of decreasing hydrogen ion concentration on a solution's acidity?

    It decreases the solution's acidity.

  • What is the role of acids and bases in biological systems?

    They regulate the concentration of hydrogen ions, which is crucial for various biological processes.

  • Chloride Ion

    An anion (Cl-) produced when hydrochloric acid (HCl) dissociates in water.

  • What happens to the hydrogen ion concentration when an acid is added to water?

    The hydrogen ion concentration increases.

  • What happens to the hydrogen ion concentration when a base is added to water?

    The hydrogen ion concentration decreases.

  • Ionization

    The process by which a molecule splits into ions when dissolved in water.

  • What is the importance of understanding acids and bases in biology?

    It helps in understanding how they affect hydrogen ion concentration, which is vital for biological processes.

  • What does HCl stand for?

    Hydrochloric Acid

  • What does NaOH stand for?

    Sodium Hydroxide

  • What is the result of the interaction between OH- and H+ ions?

    The formation of water (H2O).

  • What is the significance of brackets in scientific notation?

    They denote the concentration of the substance within the brackets.

  • What is the effect of HCl on the concentration of H+ ions in water?

    It increases the concentration of H+ ions.

  • What is the effect of NaOH on the concentration of H+ ions in water?

    It decreases the concentration of H+ ions.