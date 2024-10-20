Acids and Bases quiz #1 Flashcards
What is the primary characteristic of an acid in terms of hydrogen ion concentration?
An acid increases the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+) in a solution.
What happens to hydrochloric acid (HCl) when it is added to water?
Hydrochloric acid dissociates into hydrogen ions (H+) and chloride anions (Cl-).
How does the addition of sodium hydroxide (NaOH) to water affect hydrogen ion concentration?
Sodium hydroxide decreases the concentration of hydrogen ions by producing hydroxide ions (OH-) that combine with hydrogen ions to form water.
What is the chemical formula for sodium hydroxide, a common base?
The chemical formula for sodium hydroxide is NaOH.
What is the pH scale range, and what does it measure?
The pH scale ranges from 0 to 14 and measures the hydrogen ion concentration in a solution.
At what pH value is a solution considered neutral?
A solution is considered neutral at a pH of 7.
How are pH and hydrogen ion concentration related?
pH is inversely proportional to hydrogen ion concentration; lower pH means higher hydrogen ion concentration and vice versa.
What pH values indicate an acidic solution?
Acidic solutions have pH values lower than 7.
What pH values indicate a basic solution?
Basic solutions have pH values higher than 7.
What happens to the concentration of hydroxide ions as pH increases?
As pH increases, the concentration of hydroxide ions (OH-) also increases.
What is the effect of adding a base to a solution in terms of hydrogen ion concentration?
Adding a base decreases the hydrogen ion concentration in the solution.
What is the relationship between pH and hydroxide ion concentration?
pH is directly proportional to hydroxide ion concentration; higher pH means higher hydroxide ion concentration.
What is the significance of hydrogen ion concentration in biological processes?
Hydrogen ion concentration is crucial because it strongly affects many biological processes in living organisms.
What does a pH of 7 indicate about the concentrations of hydrogen and hydroxide ions?
A pH of 7 indicates that the concentrations of hydrogen ions (H+) and hydroxide ions (OH-) are equal.
What is the effect of water's autoionization on hydrogen ion concentration?
Water's autoionization produces a small number of hydrogen ions (H+) even in pure water.