Active Transport quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following is an example of active transport? A) Diffusion B) Osmosis C) Sodium-potassium pump D) Facilitated diffusion
C) Sodium-potassium pump
Which of the following are types of active transport? A) Simple diffusion and osmosis B) Primary active transport and secondary active transport C) Facilitated diffusion and osmosis D) Endocytosis and exocytosis
B) Primary active transport and secondary active transport
What type of cellular transport requires a cell to use energy?
Active transport
Which transport mechanisms are classified as active mechanisms? A) Diffusion and osmosis B) Facilitated diffusion and osmosis C) Primary active transport and secondary active transport D) Endocytosis and exocytosis
C) Primary active transport and secondary active transport
What are the two types of active transport?
Primary active transport and secondary active transport
Which type of transport requires energy?
Active transport
Which of the following is not a characteristic of active transport? A) Requires energy B) Moves molecules against their concentration gradient C) Utilizes ATP D) Moves molecules along their concentration gradient
D) Moves molecules along their concentration gradient
Which of the following membrane activities require energy from ATP hydrolysis? A) Diffusion B) Osmosis C) Sodium-potassium pump D) Facilitated diffusion
C) Sodium-potassium pump
Which of the following describe aspects of active transport? A) Moves molecules along their concentration gradient B) Does not require energy C) Moves molecules against their concentration gradient D) Utilizes ATP
C) Moves molecules against their concentration gradient D) Utilizes ATP
Which of the following statements regarding active transport is false? A) It requires energy B) It moves molecules against their concentration gradient C) It is a passive process D) It utilizes ATP
C) It is a passive process
Which statement about active transport is true? A) It does not require energy B) It moves molecules along their concentration gradient C) It requires energy D) It is a passive process
C) It requires energy
Which energy transformation occurs during active transport in a cell?
Chemical energy from ATP is transformed into mechanical energy to move molecules against their concentration gradient.
Which statement best describes active transport?
Active transport is the movement of molecules against their concentration gradient, requiring energy, often in the form of ATP.
Which type of movement across a cell's plasma membrane requires energy supplied by ATP?
Active transport
Which process moves an ion across a cell membrane against the concentration gradient?
Active transport
What type of molecules are transported by molecular pumps?
Ions such as sodium and potassium
Which of the following powers the active transport process?
ATP hydrolysis
Which of the following is not an advantage of active transport? A) Moves molecules against their concentration gradient B) Requires energy C) Utilizes ATP D) Is a passive process
D) Is a passive process
Which process uses proteins to move molecules against a concentration gradient?
Active transport
Which of the following are examples of active transport? A) Diffusion and osmosis B) Sodium-potassium pump and glucose transport C) Facilitated diffusion and osmosis D) Endocytosis and exocytosis
B) Sodium-potassium pump and glucose transport
Does active transport require energy?
Yes, active transport requires energy.
Which type of transport moves molecules against the concentration gradient?
Active transport
Which one of the following is true regarding active transport? A) It is a passive process B) It moves molecules along their concentration gradient C) It requires energy D) It does not utilize ATP
C) It requires energy
