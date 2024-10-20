Animal Behavior quiz #2 Flashcards

Learned behaviors are acquired or modified through experience, such as spatial learning or imprinting.
Which of the following is an example of a learned behavior? A) Yawning B) Imprinting C) Egg retrieval by geese D) Stickleback fish attacking red objects
B) Imprinting
Which of the following best explains the behavior of the guard squirrels? A) Kin selection B) Reciprocal altruism C) Instinctive behavior D) Learned behavior
A) Kin selection
Why is studying twins valuable when considering behaviors or diseases?
Studying twins helps differentiate between genetic and environmental influences on behaviors or diseases.
Which of these are learned behaviors? Select all that apply. A) Imprinting B) Yawning C) Spatial learning D) Fixed action patterns
A) Imprinting, C) Spatial learning
Which of the following species is most likely to provide extensive parental care to its offspring? A) Sea turtles B) Albatross C) Stickleback fish D) Fruit flies
B) Albatross
Which of the following is a behavior? A) Breathing B) Eating C) Sleeping D) Foraging
D) Foraging
Which function allows animals to find mates? A) Foraging B) Migration C) Communication D) Predation
C) Communication
What are altruistic behaviors?
Altruistic behaviors are actions that benefit others at a cost to the individual performing the behavior.
Which of the following is the most accurate definition of behavior? A) Genetic predisposition B) Actions in response to stimuli C) Physiological processes D) Environmental adaptation
B) Actions in response to stimuli
What do proximate explanations of behavior focus on?
Proximate explanations focus on the mechanisms behind behaviors, such as genetic and neurological factors.
What is the term used to describe a behavioral pattern that an animal is born with?
Innate behavior
Which of the following are advantages to animals living in groups? A) Increased predation risk B) Enhanced foraging efficiency C) Decreased mating opportunities D) Reduced disease transmission
B) Enhanced foraging efficiency
Which of the following is true of innate behaviors? A) They require learning B) They are genetically programmed C) They vary widely among individuals D) They are influenced by environmental factors
B) They are genetically programmed
Which of the following is associated with long-term parental care? A) Polygamy B) Monogamy C) Migration D) Foraging
B) Monogamy
Which of the following is an example of imprinting? A) A goose retrieving an egg B) A duckling following its mother C) A stickleback fish attacking red objects D) A deer foraging at forest edges
B) A duckling following its mother
Which of the following is not characteristic of a behavior? A) It is influenced by stimuli B) It is a physiological process C) It can be learned or innate D) It affects survival and reproduction
B) It is a physiological process
Which is an example of habituation? A) A dog salivating at the sound of a bell B) A bird ignoring a scarecrow C) A cat learning to use a litter box D) A fish attacking red objects
B) A bird ignoring a scarecrow
What type of behavior is determined by genetics and not through learning?
Innate behavior
Which of the following is not an advantage of group living? A) Increased predation risk B) Enhanced foraging efficiency C) Improved mating opportunities D) Greater protection from predators
A) Increased predation risk
Which of the following is an example of altruistic behavior? A) A bee stinging an intruder B) A bird singing to attract a mate C) A prairie dog alerting others to a predator D) A fish attacking red objects
C) A prairie dog alerting others to a predator
Which of the following is an example of habituation? A) A dog salivating at the sound of a bell B) A bird ignoring a scarecrow C) A cat learning to use a litter box D) A fish attacking red objects
B) A bird ignoring a scarecrow
Which of the following is not a function of behavior? A) Finding food B) Breathing C) Attracting mates D) Avoiding predators
B) Breathing
How can cooperative behaviors help animals that are raising offspring?
Cooperative behaviors can improve the chances of raising viable offspring by sharing parental duties and resources.
Which of the following are among the main advantages of group living? A) Increased disease transmission B) Enhanced foraging efficiency C) Decreased mating opportunities D) Greater protection from predators
B) Enhanced foraging efficiency, D) Greater protection from predators
Which of the following statements is true of instinctive behavior? A) It requires learning B) It is genetically programmed C) It varies widely among individuals D) It is influenced by environmental factors
B) It is genetically programmed
Which of the following is an example of innate behavior? A) A dog learning to fetch B) A goose retrieving an egg C) A cat using a litter box D) A bird ignoring a scarecrow
B) A goose retrieving an egg
Which of the following is not an example of a learned behavior? A) Imprinting B) Spatial learning C) Yawning D) Mate choice copying
C) Yawning
Why is this behavior considered altruistic?
The behavior is considered altruistic because it benefits others at a cost to the individual performing the behavior.
Animal communication involves what type of sensory input? A) Visual B) Auditory C) Olfactory D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which of the following is not an example of a behavioral adaptation? A) Migration B) Breathing C) Foraging D) Mating displays
B) Breathing
What is an example of habituation?
An example of habituation is a bird ignoring a scarecrow after repeated exposure.
Why do lizards do push-ups?
Lizards do push-ups as a form of communication, often to display territoriality or attract mates.
Which sex chooses and which sex competes for mating privileges?
Typically, females choose mates based on fitness indicators, while males compete for mating privileges.