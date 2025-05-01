Animal Behavior quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

How are innate behaviors different from learned behaviors in animals? Innate behaviors are genetically programmed and occur automatically, while learned behaviors are acquired or modified through experience and often involve decision-making.

Describe an example of a sign stimulus and the fixed action pattern it elicits. In male stickleback fish, the red belly of another male acts as a sign stimulus, triggering an automatic attack behavior.

How does spatial learning benefit animals? Spatial learning allows animals to create cognitive maps of their environment, helping them navigate and locate resources efficiently.

How do pheromones function in animal communication? Pheromones are chemical signals released into the environment to communicate information, such as mating readiness or danger, especially common in insects.

Define foraging behavior and explain its evolutionary significance. Foraging behavior includes all activities related to finding and consuming food, and it is shaped by natural selection to maximize energy gain while minimizing risks and costs.

What is the optimal foraging model? The optimal foraging model predicts that animals will maximize energy gained from food while minimizing energy expenditure and risk, balancing costs and benefits.