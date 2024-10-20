Animal Development quiz #2 Flashcards
Animal Development quiz #2
Which of the following processes occurs in animal development but not in plant development: fertilization, cleavage, or photosynthesis?
Fertilization and cleavage are processes specific to animal development, while photosynthesis is specific to plants.What is the role of the acrosomal reaction in animal fertilization?
The acrosomal reaction prevents polyspermy by allowing only one sperm to fuse with the egg, initiating the formation of a zygote.What are the three germ layers formed during gastrulation in animal development?
The three germ layers are the ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm.What is the significance of the notochord in animal development?
The notochord is a primitive backbone that induces the formation of the neural tube, which develops into the brain and spinal cord.How does the process of cleavage differ between indeterminate and determinate cleavage?
Indeterminate cleavage allows cells to develop into a whole organism, while determinate cleavage commits cells to specific differentiation paths.What is the function of cytoplasmic determinants in animal development?
Cytoplasmic determinants are regulatory molecules that lead to the formation of specialized cells by uneven distribution during cleavage.What is the role of trophoblast cells in the blastocyst?
Trophoblast cells form support structures like the chorion and placenta, which are crucial for the developing organism's survival.What is neurulation and why is it important in animal development?
Neurulation is the formation of nervous tissue from germ layers, crucial for developing the central nervous system.How does cell determination influence the developmental path of a cell?
Cell determination irreversibly commits a cell to a specific developmental path, leading to differentiation into a specific cell type.What is the significance of the blastopore during gastrulation?
The blastopore is the opening that leads to the formation of the three germ layers during gastrulation.