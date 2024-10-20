Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Animal Development quiz #2 Flashcards

Animal Development quiz #2
1/10
  • Which of the following processes occurs in animal development but not in plant development: fertilization, cleavage, or photosynthesis?
    Fertilization and cleavage are processes specific to animal development, while photosynthesis is specific to plants.
  • What is the role of the acrosomal reaction in animal fertilization?
    The acrosomal reaction prevents polyspermy by allowing only one sperm to fuse with the egg, initiating the formation of a zygote.
  • What are the three germ layers formed during gastrulation in animal development?
    The three germ layers are the ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm.
  • What is the significance of the notochord in animal development?
    The notochord is a primitive backbone that induces the formation of the neural tube, which develops into the brain and spinal cord.
  • How does the process of cleavage differ between indeterminate and determinate cleavage?
    Indeterminate cleavage allows cells to develop into a whole organism, while determinate cleavage commits cells to specific differentiation paths.
  • What is the function of cytoplasmic determinants in animal development?
    Cytoplasmic determinants are regulatory molecules that lead to the formation of specialized cells by uneven distribution during cleavage.
  • What is the role of trophoblast cells in the blastocyst?
    Trophoblast cells form support structures like the chorion and placenta, which are crucial for the developing organism's survival.
  • What is neurulation and why is it important in animal development?
    Neurulation is the formation of nervous tissue from germ layers, crucial for developing the central nervous system.
  • How does cell determination influence the developmental path of a cell?
    Cell determination irreversibly commits a cell to a specific developmental path, leading to differentiation into a specific cell type.
  • What is the significance of the blastopore during gastrulation?
    The blastopore is the opening that leads to the formation of the three germ layers during gastrulation.