Animal Development quiz #3 Flashcards

How does the acrosomal reaction during fertilization prevent polyspermy in animal development? The acrosomal reaction releases enzymes from the sperm that help it penetrate the egg's protective coat, and triggers the cortical reaction in the egg, which depolarizes the membrane and prevents additional sperm from fusing with the egg, thus preventing polyspermy.

What is the role of cytoplasmic determinants in early embryonic development? Cytoplasmic determinants are regulatory molecules unevenly distributed in the egg, leading to differences in gene expression among blastomeres after cleavage, which helps determine their developmental fate.

What is the difference between indeterminate and determinate cleavage during early development? Indeterminate cleavage produces cells that can each develop into a complete organism, while determinate cleavage produces cells that are already committed to specific developmental paths.

What are the three germ layers formed during gastrulation, and what does each give rise to? The ectoderm forms nerves and skin, the mesoderm forms organs and muscles, and the endoderm forms the epithelial linings of the digestive tract and associated organs.