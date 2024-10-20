Animal Reproduction quiz #2 Flashcards
Animal Reproduction quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Which form of reproduction can result from damage to the original animal?
Regeneration, a form of asexual reproduction, can occur when an animal regenerates lost parts, sometimes resulting in a new individual.What is the primary advantage of sexual reproduction over asexual reproduction?
The primary advantage of sexual reproduction is genetic diversity, which helps organisms adapt and evolve in changing environments.What is the role of the scrotum in male reproductive anatomy?
The scrotum maintains the testes at the optimal temperature for sperm production, which is slightly cooler than the body's internal temperature.What is the function of the epididymis in sperm maturation?
The epididymis is where sperm mature and become motile, storing them until ejaculation.What is the significance of the acrosome in sperm cells?
The acrosome contains enzymes that help the sperm penetrate the egg's outer layers during fertilization.How does the menstrual cycle regulate female reproduction?
The menstrual cycle involves hormonal changes that prepare the uterus for potential implantation of a fertilized egg.What is parthenogenesis in asexual reproduction?
Parthenogenesis is a form of asexual reproduction where an organism develops from an unfertilized egg, seen in some lizard species.What is the role of the corpus luteum in the menstrual cycle?
The corpus luteum secretes progesterone to maintain the uterine lining for potential implantation of a fertilized egg.What is the Red Queen hypothesis in the context of reproduction?
The Red Queen hypothesis suggests that sexual reproduction is favored because it introduces genetic diversity, aiding in adaptation and evolution.What is the primary function of the placenta during pregnancy?
The placenta facilitates the exchange of nutrients and waste between the mother and the developing fetus.