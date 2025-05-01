Animal Reproduction quiz #3 Flashcards

Explain the hormonal regulation of the menstrual cycle, including the roles of FSH, LH, estradiol, and progesterone.

FSH (follicle-stimulating hormone) stimulates follicle maturation in the ovary, leading to estradiol (an estrogen) secretion by the follicle. Rising estradiol levels trigger a surge in LH (luteinizing hormone), which causes ovulation (release of the ovum). After ovulation, the ruptured follicle becomes the corpus luteum, which secretes progesterone (and some estradiol) to maintain the uterine lining and inhibit further FSH and LH release. If pregnancy does not occur, the corpus luteum degenerates, progesterone and estradiol levels fall, and the menstrual cycle restarts.