Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter quiz #2 Flashcards

Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter quiz #2
  • What is the smallest unit of matter?
    The smallest unit of matter is the atom, which consists of protons, neutrons, and electrons.
  • What is the smallest or basic unit of data?
    The smallest or basic unit of data is a bit, which is not related to biological concepts.
  • What is the smallest unit of a living organism?
    The smallest unit of a living organism is the cell.
  • Which of the following is the smallest unit: atom, molecule, cell, or organ?
    The smallest unit among the options is the atom.
  • What is the smallest unit of life?
    The smallest unit of life is the cell.
  • What is the smallest unit of living organisms?
    The smallest unit of living organisms is the cell.
  • What is the smallest living part of an organism?
    The smallest living part of an organism is the cell.
  • Which of the following is the most basic unit: atom, cell, tissue, or organ?
    The most basic unit is the atom.
  • What are the smallest units of an organism?
    The smallest units of an organism are cells.
  • What is the smallest living unit?
    The smallest living unit is the cell.