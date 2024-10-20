Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter quiz #2 Flashcards
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter quiz #2
What is the smallest unit of matter?
The smallest unit of matter is the atom, which consists of protons, neutrons, and electrons.What is the smallest or basic unit of data?
The smallest or basic unit of data is a bit, which is not related to biological concepts.What is the smallest unit of a living organism?
The smallest unit of a living organism is the cell.Which of the following is the smallest unit: atom, molecule, cell, or organ?
The smallest unit among the options is the atom.What is the smallest unit of life?
The smallest unit of life is the cell.What is the smallest unit of living organisms?
The smallest unit of living organisms is the cell.What is the smallest living part of an organism?
The smallest living part of an organism is the cell.Which of the following is the most basic unit: atom, cell, tissue, or organ?
The most basic unit is the atom.What are the smallest units of an organism?
The smallest units of an organism are cells.What is the smallest living unit?
The smallest living unit is the cell.