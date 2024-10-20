Biological Membranes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 6 ) Hide definitions

Fluid Mosaic Model Cell membranes are composed of a dynamic phospholipid bilayer with embedded proteins, allowing fluidity and diverse functionality.

Cellular Membrane A dynamic bilayer of phospholipids with embedded proteins, allowing selective permeability and fluidity, essential for cellular function and communication.

Lipid Bilayer A dynamic structure of two phospholipid layers with embedded proteins, forming the fundamental architecture of cellular membranes.

Fatty Acids Long hydrocarbon chains with a carboxyl group at one end, serving as building blocks of lipids and components of phospholipids in cell membranes.

Protein Molecules Biological macromolecules that are embedded in a dynamic lipid bilayer, playing crucial roles in cellular structure, function, and signaling.