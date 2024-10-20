Skip to main content
Biological Membranes definitions Flashcards

Biological Membranes definitions
  • Fluid Mosaic Model
    Cell membranes are composed of a dynamic phospholipid bilayer with embedded proteins, allowing fluidity and diverse functionality.
  • Cellular Membrane
    A dynamic bilayer of phospholipids with embedded proteins, allowing selective permeability and fluidity, essential for cellular function and communication.
  • Lipid Bilayer
    A dynamic structure of two phospholipid layers with embedded proteins, forming the fundamental architecture of cellular membranes.
  • Fatty Acids
    Long hydrocarbon chains with a carboxyl group at one end, serving as building blocks of lipids and components of phospholipids in cell membranes.
  • Protein Molecules
    Biological macromolecules that are embedded in a dynamic lipid bilayer, playing crucial roles in cellular structure, function, and signaling.
  • Hydrophilic Proteins.
    Proteins that interact favorably with water, often found on the exterior of cell membranes, aiding in cellular communication and transport.