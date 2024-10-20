Biological Membranes definitions Flashcards
Back
Biological Membranes definitions
How well do you know this?
1/6
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (6)
- Fluid Mosaic ModelCell membranes are composed of a dynamic phospholipid bilayer with embedded proteins, allowing fluidity and diverse functionality.
- Cellular MembraneA dynamic bilayer of phospholipids with embedded proteins, allowing selective permeability and fluidity, essential for cellular function and communication.
- Lipid BilayerA dynamic structure of two phospholipid layers with embedded proteins, forming the fundamental architecture of cellular membranes.
- Fatty AcidsLong hydrocarbon chains with a carboxyl group at one end, serving as building blocks of lipids and components of phospholipids in cell membranes.
- Protein MoleculesBiological macromolecules that are embedded in a dynamic lipid bilayer, playing crucial roles in cellular structure, function, and signaling.
- Hydrophilic Proteins.Proteins that interact favorably with water, often found on the exterior of cell membranes, aiding in cellular communication and transport.