Biological Membranes exam Flashcards
Amphipathic
A molecule that has both hydrophilic (water-loving) and hydrophobic (water-fearing) parts.
What is the primary component of biological membranes?
Phospholipids
Phospholipid Bilayer
A double layer of phospholipids that makes up plasma and organelle membranes.
Fluid Mosaic Model
Describes the structure of cell membranes where molecules can move laterally within the layer, creating a fluid-like nature.
What percentage of biological membranes can be made up of proteins?
20-80%
Selective Permeability
The ability of a membrane to regulate the passage of substances in and out of the cell.
What role does cholesterol play in biological membranes?
Cholesterol helps to stabilize the membrane's fluidity.
Embedded Proteins
Proteins that are inserted into the phospholipid bilayer and can move laterally.
What is another term for biological membranes?
Cell membranes or plasma membranes
Hydrophilic
Water-loving; typically refers to the polar head of a phospholipid.
Hydrophobic
Water-fearing; typically refers to the non-polar tail of a phospholipid.
What does the 'bi' in bilayer mean?
Two
Mosaic
A structure made up of many different parts, such as proteins and lipids in a membrane.
What is the function of the biological membrane?
To control the passage of molecules into and out of the cell, similar to the skin of the body.
Carbohydrate Groups
Groups that can be attached to proteins and lipids in the membrane, playing roles in cell recognition and signaling.
What allows the fluid nature of the biological membrane?
The lateral movement of phospholipids and proteins within the bilayer.
What is the significance of the amphipathic nature of phospholipids?
It allows them to form bilayers, with hydrophilic heads facing outward and hydrophobic tails facing inward.
What is the main function of embedded proteins in the membrane?
They perform various functions including transport, signaling, and structural support.
Semi-fluid
Describes the nature of the biological membrane where molecules are not fixed in place and can move around.
What does the fluid mosaic model imply about the membrane's structure?
It is composed of a variety of molecules that can move and shift, creating a dynamic and flexible structure.
What is the role of carbohydrate groups attached to membrane proteins and lipids?
They are involved in cell recognition and signaling.
What does the term 'mosaic' refer to in the fluid mosaic model?
The diverse array of proteins and other molecules embedded in the phospholipid bilayer.
Lateral Movement
The ability of molecules within the membrane to move side-to-side within the layer.
What is the main structural feature of biological membranes?
The phospholipid bilayer
