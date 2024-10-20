Skip to main content
Biological Membranes exam Flashcards

Biological Membranes exam
  • Amphipathic

    A molecule that has both hydrophilic (water-loving) and hydrophobic (water-fearing) parts.

  • What is the primary component of biological membranes?

    Phospholipids

  • Phospholipid Bilayer

    A double layer of phospholipids that makes up plasma and organelle membranes.

  • Fluid Mosaic Model

    Describes the structure of cell membranes where molecules can move laterally within the layer, creating a fluid-like nature.

  • What percentage of biological membranes can be made up of proteins?

    20-80%

  • Selective Permeability

    The ability of a membrane to regulate the passage of substances in and out of the cell.

  • What role does cholesterol play in biological membranes?

    Cholesterol helps to stabilize the membrane's fluidity.

  • Embedded Proteins

    Proteins that are inserted into the phospholipid bilayer and can move laterally.

  • What is another term for biological membranes?

    Cell membranes or plasma membranes

  • Hydrophilic

    Water-loving; typically refers to the polar head of a phospholipid.

  • Hydrophobic

    Water-fearing; typically refers to the non-polar tail of a phospholipid.

  • What does the 'bi' in bilayer mean?

    Two

  • Mosaic

    A structure made up of many different parts, such as proteins and lipids in a membrane.

  • What is the function of the biological membrane?

    To control the passage of molecules into and out of the cell, similar to the skin of the body.

  • Carbohydrate Groups

    Groups that can be attached to proteins and lipids in the membrane, playing roles in cell recognition and signaling.

  • What allows the fluid nature of the biological membrane?

    The lateral movement of phospholipids and proteins within the bilayer.

  • Phospholipids

    Amphipathic molecules that form the basic structure of biological membranes.

  • What is the significance of the amphipathic nature of phospholipids?

    It allows them to form bilayers, with hydrophilic heads facing outward and hydrophobic tails facing inward.

  • Cholesterol

    A lipid molecule that is interspersed within the phospholipid bilayer of animal cells, contributing to membrane fluidity.

  • What is the main function of embedded proteins in the membrane?

    They perform various functions including transport, signaling, and structural support.

  • Semi-fluid

    Describes the nature of the biological membrane where molecules are not fixed in place and can move around.

  • What does the fluid mosaic model imply about the membrane's structure?

    It is composed of a variety of molecules that can move and shift, creating a dynamic and flexible structure.

  • What is the role of carbohydrate groups attached to membrane proteins and lipids?

    They are involved in cell recognition and signaling.

  • Plasma Membrane

    Another term for biological membrane, highlighting its role in maintaining the cell's internal environment.

  • What does the term 'mosaic' refer to in the fluid mosaic model?

    The diverse array of proteins and other molecules embedded in the phospholipid bilayer.

  • Lateral Movement

    The ability of molecules within the membrane to move side-to-side within the layer.

  • What is the main structural feature of biological membranes?

    The phospholipid bilayer

  • Proteins

    Molecules embedded in the phospholipid bilayer that perform various essential functions.