Biological Membranes quiz #3 Flashcards

Biological Membranes quiz #3

Biological Membranes quiz #3
  • What is selectively permeable?
    Selectively permeable refers to a membrane's ability to allow certain substances to pass while blocking others.
  • What is a plasma membrane?
    A plasma membrane is a selectively permeable barrier composed of a phospholipid bilayer with embedded proteins.
  • Why is it important for the cell membrane to be selectively permeable?
    Selective permeability is important for maintaining homeostasis and allowing necessary substances to enter while keeping harmful ones out.