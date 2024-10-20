Biological Membranes quiz #3 Flashcards
What is selectively permeable?
Selectively permeable refers to a membrane's ability to allow certain substances to pass while blocking others.What is a plasma membrane?
A plasma membrane is a selectively permeable barrier composed of a phospholipid bilayer with embedded proteins.Why is it important for the cell membrane to be selectively permeable?
Selective permeability is important for maintaining homeostasis and allowing necessary substances to enter while keeping harmful ones out.