Biological Membranes quiz #4 Flashcards

What does the term 'amphipathic' mean in the context of phospholipids? Amphipathic refers to molecules that have both hydrophilic (water-loving) and hydrophobic (water-fearing) regions.

What model is used to describe the structure of biological membranes? The fluid mosaic model is used to describe the structure of biological membranes.

What does the 'mosaic' aspect of the fluid mosaic model refer to? The 'mosaic' aspect refers to the presence of various proteins, cholesterol, and other molecules embedded within the phospholipid bilayer.

What role does cholesterol play in biological membranes? Cholesterol is embedded within the membrane and helps regulate its fluidity and stability, especially in animal cells.

What is selective permeability in the context of biological membranes? Selective permeability is the ability of the membrane to regulate the passage of certain molecules in and out of the cell.

What is the function of carbohydrate groups attached to membrane proteins and lipids? Carbohydrate groups are involved in cell recognition and signaling.