Biological Membranes quiz #4 Flashcards
Biological Membranes quiz #4
What does the term 'amphipathic' mean in the context of phospholipids?
Amphipathic refers to molecules that have both hydrophilic (water-loving) and hydrophobic (water-fearing) regions.What model is used to describe the structure of biological membranes?
The fluid mosaic model is used to describe the structure of biological membranes.What does the 'mosaic' aspect of the fluid mosaic model refer to?
The 'mosaic' aspect refers to the presence of various proteins, cholesterol, and other molecules embedded within the phospholipid bilayer.What role does cholesterol play in biological membranes?
Cholesterol is embedded within the membrane and helps regulate its fluidity and stability, especially in animal cells.What is selective permeability in the context of biological membranes?
Selective permeability is the ability of the membrane to regulate the passage of certain molecules in and out of the cell.What is the function of carbohydrate groups attached to membrane proteins and lipids?
Carbohydrate groups are involved in cell recognition and signaling.What is the main function of the biological membrane for the cell?
The main function is to act as a barrier, controlling the passage of substances into and out of the cell.Why is the biological membrane compared to the skin of the body?
Because it separates the inside of the cell from the outside environment, similar to how skin separates the body from its surroundings.How does the amphipathic nature of phospholipids contribute to membrane formation?
It allows phospholipids to arrange themselves into bilayers with hydrophobic tails inward and hydrophilic heads outward, forming a stable membrane.How do biological membranes maintain their semi-fluid state?
The movement of phospholipids and proteins within the bilayer, along with the presence of cholesterol, maintains the semi-fluid state.What is the function of embedded proteins in the biological membrane?
Embedded proteins function in transport, communication, and structural support.What is the main difference between the inside and outside of the phospholipid bilayer?
The hydrophilic heads face the aqueous environments inside and outside the cell, while the hydrophobic tails face inward, away from water.What is the importance of membrane proteins having different shapes and functions?
Different shapes and functions allow membrane proteins to perform a variety of roles, such as transport, signaling, and recognition.What is the relationship between the fluid mosaic model and membrane protein movement?
The model explains that proteins are not fixed and can move laterally within the membrane, contributing to its fluidity.How does the structure of phospholipids determine the arrangement of the bilayer?
Their amphipathic nature causes hydrophobic tails to face inward and hydrophilic heads to face outward, forming a bilayer.How does the biological membrane contribute to cellular homeostasis?
By regulating the movement of substances in and out, it maintains the internal environment of the cell.What is the role of the hydrophobic tail of a phospholipid?
The hydrophobic tail avoids water and faces inward, helping to form the interior of the bilayer.What types of proteins are found in biological membranes?
Integral (embedded) and peripheral (surface-associated) proteins are found in biological membranes.What is the function of glycoproteins in the membrane?
Glycoproteins are involved in cell recognition and signaling.How do biological membranes contribute to compartmentalization in cells?
They create distinct internal environments, allowing specialized functions within organelles.How do membrane proteins assist in transport across the membrane?
They form channels or carriers that facilitate the movement of specific molecules.How does the structure of the biological membrane support its function as a barrier?
The hydrophobic core prevents free passage of polar molecules, while proteins regulate selective transport.What is the role of membrane carbohydrates in immune response?
They help cells recognize and respond to foreign substances.What is the function of transport proteins in the membrane?
Transport proteins facilitate the movement of substances across the membrane.What is the importance of membrane asymmetry?
Asymmetry allows for different functions on the inner and outer surfaces of the membrane.What is the function of receptor proteins in the membrane?
Receptor proteins bind to signaling molecules and initiate cellular responses.What is the role of enzymes embedded in the membrane?
Membrane enzymes catalyze specific reactions at the membrane surface.What is the function of anchor proteins in the membrane?
Anchor proteins attach the membrane to the cytoskeleton or extracellular matrix.What is the significance of lateral movement of lipids and proteins in the membrane?
Lateral movement allows for membrane repair, growth, and dynamic responses to the environment.What is the function of channel proteins in the membrane?
Channel proteins provide pathways for specific molecules to cross the membrane.What is the role of the cytoskeleton in relation to the biological membrane?
The cytoskeleton supports the membrane and helps maintain its shape.What is the function of peripheral proteins in the membrane?
Peripheral proteins are involved in signaling, support, and maintaining cell shape.Why is it important for the biological membrane to be selectively permeable?
Selective permeability is essential for controlling the internal environment and protecting the cell.What is the function of signal transduction proteins in the membrane?
They transmit signals from the outside to the inside of the cell, triggering responses.What is the importance of the hydrophobic core of the phospholipid bilayer?
The hydrophobic core acts as a barrier to most polar molecules, ensuring selective permeability.