Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

C3, C4 & CAM Plants exam Flashcards

Back
C3, C4 & CAM Plants exam
How well do you know this?
1/29

  • C3 Plants

    Plants that undergo a single round of carbon fixation in mesophyll cells, making them susceptible to photorespiration.

  • Why are C3 plants more susceptible to photorespiration?

    Because they perform carbon fixation in mesophyll cells, which makes them inefficient in hot climates.

  • C4 Plants

    Plants that perform two rounds of carbon fixation in separate cells, minimizing photorespiration.

  • What is the first stable molecule produced in C3 plants?

    3- Phosphoglycerate (PGA), a 3-carbon intermediate.

  • CAM Plants

    Plants that fix carbon twice at different times, opening stomata at night to conserve water.

  • How do C4 plants minimize photorespiration?

    By performing two rounds of carbon fixation in different cells, mesophyll and bundle sheath cells.

  • Photorespiration

    A process that wastes energy in the form of ATP and NADPH to make CO2, making photosynthesis inefficient.

  • What is the key adaptation of CAM plants?

    They open their stomata at night to fix carbon, reducing water loss.

  • Mesophyll Cells

    Cells where both the light reactions and Calvin cycle occur in C3 plants.

  • What is the main difference between C3 and C4 plants?

    C4 plants perform two rounds of carbon fixation in different cells, while C3 plants do it in one cell.

  • Bundle Sheath Cells

    Cells in C4 plants where the Calvin cycle occurs.

  • Why do CAM plants open their stomata at night?

    To conserve water while still allowing carbon fixation.

  • Calvin Cycle

    The stage of photosynthesis where carbon fixation occurs.

  • What is the first molecule produced in C4 plants?

    Oxaloacetate, a 4-carbon intermediate.

  • Stomata

    Pores on the leaf surface that open and close to regulate gas exchange.

  • How do C4 plants store carbon dioxide?

    Carbon dioxide is initially fixed as a 4-carbon intermediate (oxaloacetate) in mesophyll cells of C4 plants.

  • Photorespiration in C3 Plants

    Occurs when stomata close in hot temperatures, leading to inefficient photosynthesis.

  • What is the role of the 4-carbon intermediate in C4 plants?

    It supplies additional CO2 when levels get low.

  • Light Reactions

    The stage of photosynthesis that captures light energy to produce ATP and NADPH.

  • How do CAM plants differ from C4 plants in carbon fixation?

    CAM plants fix carbon at different times of the day, while C4 plants do it in different cells.

  • Carbon Fixation

    The process of converting CO2 into organic compounds during photosynthesis.

  • Why are C4 plants called 'C4'?

    Because the first stable molecule produced is a 4-carbon intermediate (Oxaloacetate).

  • What is the main advantage of CAM plants in arid environments?

    They minimize water loss by fixing carbon at night.

  • ATP and NADPH

    Energy molecules produced during the light reactions of photosynthesis.

  • What happens to stomata in hot temperatures?

    They close to prevent dehydration, leading to photorespiration in C3 plants.

  • C4 Bomb

    A mnemonic to remember that C4 plants use two different cells for photosynthesis.

  • Camel Wearing Pajamas

    A mnemonic to remember that CAM plants fix carbon at different times of the day.

  • What is the significance of the Calvin cycle in photosynthesis?

    It is the stage where carbon fixation occurs, producing G3P which can be used to synthesize glucose.

  • How do C4 plants differ from C3 plants in cell usage?

    C4 plants use mesophyll and bundle sheath cells, while C3 plants use only mesophyll cells.