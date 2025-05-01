C3, C4 & CAM Plants quiz #3 Flashcards

Why are C3 plants more susceptible to photorespiration, especially in hot climates?
C3 plants are more susceptible because they only fix carbon once in mesophyll cells, and when stomata close in heat, low CO2 leads to increased photorespiration.
In which cell types do the light reactions and Calvin cycle occur in C4 plants?
In C4 plants, light reactions occur in mesophyll cells, while the Calvin cycle occurs in bundle sheath cells.
What is the significance of the 4-carbon intermediate in C4 and CAM plants?
The 4-carbon intermediate acts as a temporary storage of CO2, allowing these plants to maintain photosynthesis when CO2 is scarce due to closed stomata.
What type of environment favors the evolution of CAM photosynthesis?
Arid, hot, and dry environments favor CAM photosynthesis because it helps conserve water.
What is photorespiration and why is it considered inefficient for plants?
Photorespiration is a process where oxygen is fixed instead of CO2, wasting energy and releasing CO2, making photosynthesis less efficient.
How do stomatal behaviors differ between C3, C4, and CAM plants in response to heat?
C3 plants close stomata in heat, increasing photorespiration; C4 plants can keep stomata more open due to efficient CO2 use; CAM plants open stomata at night and close them during the day to conserve water.
