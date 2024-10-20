Skip to main content
Carbohydrates exam Flashcards

Carbohydrates exam
  • Monosaccharides

    Single carbohydrate units, such as glucose.

  • What is the most abundant carbohydrate?

    Glucose

  • Oligosaccharides

    Carbohydrates with 2-10 linked monosaccharide units.

  • What type of bond links monosaccharides together?

    Glycosidic bond

  • Polysaccharides

    Carbohydrates with more than 10 linked monosaccharide units.

  • What reaction is needed to break down polysaccharides?

    Hydrolysis

  • Dehydration synthesis

    Reaction that links monosaccharides together, forming polysaccharides.

  • What is the function of cellulose in plants?

    Structural support in plant cell walls.

  • Chitin

    A structural polysaccharide found in the exoskeletons of insects and crustaceans.

  • What is the primary energy storage polysaccharide in animals?

    Glycogen

  • Starch

    An energy storage polysaccharide in plants.

  • What is the chemical formula for glucose?

    C6H12O6

  • Saccharides

    Another term for carbohydrates, derived from the Greek word for sugars.

  • What is the main function of glycogen in animals?

    Energy storage

  • Cellulose

    A polysaccharide used for structural support in plants.

  • What is the prefix meaning 'many' in polysaccharides?

    Poly

  • Hydrolysis

    Reaction that breaks down polysaccharides into monosaccharides.

  • What is the prefix meaning 'one' in monosaccharides?

    Mono

  • Glycosidic bond

    Covalent bond linking monosaccharides together.

  • What is the primary structural polysaccharide in animals?

    Chitin

  • Energy storage

    One of the main functions of carbohydrates, exemplified by starch and glycogen.

  • What is the prefix meaning 'few' in oligosaccharides?

    Oligo

  • Structural support

    One of the main functions of carbohydrates, exemplified by cellulose and chitin.

  • What is the process called that forms glycosidic bonds?

    Dehydration synthesis

  • Complex carbohydrates

    Carbohydrates that do not fit the simple chemical formula Cn(H2O)n and may contain other atoms like phosphorus, nitrogen, or sulfur.

  • What is the main function of starch in plants?

    Energy storage

  • Simple carbohydrates

    Carbohydrates that fit the chemical formula Cn(H2O)nexactly, such as glucose.

  • What is the role of peptidoglycan in bacteria?

    Structural support in bacterial cell walls.

  • What does the term 'saccharide' mean?

    Sugar