Carbohydrates quiz #2 Flashcards
Carbohydrates quiz #2
Which carbohydrate can be used by the body as an immediate source of energy?
Glucose is the carbohydrate that can be used by the body as an immediate source of energy.What is the primary function of carbohydrates attached to the exterior of cell membranes?
Carbohydrates attached to the exterior of cell membranes primarily function as chemical markers for cell recognition and communication.Which of the following is the part of the stem which transports sugars? A) Xylem B) Phloem C) Cambium D) Cortex
B) PhloemWhich of the following polysaccharide functions in structure and support in a plant's cell wall? A) Starch B) Glycogen C) Cellulose D) Chitin
C) CelluloseWhich polysaccharide is an important component in the structure of many animal and fungal cells?
Chitin is an important polysaccharide in the structure of many animal and fungal cells.What are the primary functions of carbohydrates in cells?
The primary functions of carbohydrates in cells include providing energy storage and structural support.What is the function of carbohydrates in the cell membrane?
Carbohydrates in the cell membrane function as recognition sites for cell-to-cell communication.What is the primary function of carbohydrates in the body?
The primary function of carbohydrates in the body is to provide energy.Which of the following cells transport sugars over long distances? A) Xylem cells B) Phloem cells C) Parenchyma cells D) Sclerenchyma cells
B) Phloem cellsWhat function do carbohydrates fulfill in the plasma membrane?
Carbohydrates in the plasma membrane serve as recognition sites for cell signaling and communication.Which type of carbohydrates are chemical markers on cell membranes?
Oligosaccharides serve as chemical markers on cell membranes.Which of the following statements is true regarding fiber? A) It is a type of protein B) It is digestible by humans C) It aids in digestion D) It is a type of lipid
C) It aids in digestionWhich of the following is a great source of carbohydrates? A) Meat B) Fish C) Bread D) Cheese
C) BreadWhich polysaccharide is stored as an energy source in the body of animals?
Glycogen is the polysaccharide stored as an energy source in the body of animals.Carbohydrates are made up of which of the following monomers? A) Amino acids B) Nucleotides C) Monosaccharides D) Fatty acids
C) MonosaccharidesWhich of the following are sources of complex carbohydrates? A) Fruits B) Vegetables C) Whole grains D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveWhich biomolecule is the primary source of energy in the human diet?
Carbohydrates are the primary source of energy in the human diet.Complex carbohydrates can be found in which of the following vegetables? A) Potatoes B) Lettuce C) Tomatoes D) Cucumbers
A) PotatoesWhat function is served by the carbohydrates attached to cell-surface proteins?
Carbohydrates attached to cell-surface proteins serve as recognition sites for cell signaling and communication.Which is the main use of carbohydrates in cells?
The main use of carbohydrates in cells is to provide energy and structural support.Complex carbohydrates are comprised of which of the following? A) Single sugar units B) Two sugar units C) Many sugar units D) No sugar units
C) Many sugar unitsWhich of the following foods are the best sources of complex carbohydrates? A) White rice B) Whole grain bread C) Candy D) Soda
B) Whole grain breadWhich nutrient class supplies glucose as the main source of energy for the body?
Carbohydrates supply glucose as the main source of energy for the body.