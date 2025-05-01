Carbohydrates quiz #3 Flashcards
What is the Greek-derived term for carbohydrates and what does it mean?
Carbohydrates are also called saccharides, which comes from the Greek word for sugars.Does every carbohydrate strictly follow the CnH2On formula? Explain.
No, complex carbohydrates may deviate from this formula and can include other atoms like phosphorus, nitrogen, or sulfur.What is a monosaccharide and give an example.
A monosaccharide is a single carbohydrate unit, such as glucose.What is a disaccharide? Give an example.
A disaccharide is an oligosaccharide made of two monosaccharides, such as maltose.What is a polysaccharide?
A polysaccharide is a carbohydrate made of more than 20 covalently linked monosaccharide units.What is a glycosidic bond?
A glycosidic bond is the covalent bond that links monosaccharides together in carbohydrates.What are the two main functions of carbohydrates in biological systems?
The two main functions are structural support and energy storage.Which polysaccharide provides structural support in the exoskeletons of insects and crustaceans?
Chitin provides structural support in the exoskeletons of insects and crustaceans.Which polysaccharide is used for energy storage in animals?
Glycogen is used for energy storage in animals.What is the polymer form of carbohydrates called?
The polymer form of carbohydrates is called a polysaccharide.What is hydrolysis and how does it relate to carbohydrates?
Hydrolysis is a reaction that breaks glycosidic bonds in polysaccharides by adding a water molecule.What is the main storage form of glucose in animals?
Glycogen is the main storage form of glucose in animals.What is cellulose and where is it found?
Cellulose is a structural polysaccharide found in plant cell walls.What is the difference between simple and complex carbohydrates?
Simple carbohydrates fit the CnH2On formula exactly, while complex carbohydrates may have different formulas and additional atoms.What is maltose and how is it formed?
Maltose is a disaccharide formed by joining two glucose molecules via a glycosidic bond.What is released during the formation of a glycosidic bond?
A water molecule is released during the formation of a glycosidic bond.What is the main function of starch in plants?
Starch serves as an energy storage polysaccharide in plants.What is the main function of glycogen in animals?
Glycogen serves as an energy storage polysaccharide in animals.What is the main function of cellulose in plants?
Cellulose provides structural support in plant cell walls.What is the main function of chitin in animals?
Chitin provides structural support in the exoskeletons of insects and crustaceans.What is the difference between a monosaccharide and a polysaccharide?
A monosaccharide is a single sugar unit, while a polysaccharide is a long chain of many monosaccharide units.What is the difference between an oligosaccharide and a polysaccharide?
An oligosaccharide contains 2–20 monosaccharide units, while a polysaccharide contains more than 20.What is the role of glycosidic bonds in carbohydrates?
Glycosidic bonds link monosaccharide units together in oligosaccharides and polysaccharides.What is the significance of hydroxyl groups in carbohydrates?
Hydroxyl groups make carbohydrates highly hydrophilic and reactive.What is the primary function of carbohydrates in living organisms?
Carbohydrates primarily provide energy and structural support.What is the difference between starch and cellulose?
Starch is used for energy storage in plants, while cellulose provides structural support in plant cell walls.What is the difference between glycogen and chitin?
Glycogen is an energy storage polysaccharide in animals, while chitin is a structural polysaccharide in animal exoskeletons.What is the function of oligosaccharides in cells?
Oligosaccharides often play roles in cell recognition and signaling.What is the importance of glucose in metabolism?
Glucose is a key energy source for cellular metabolism.What is the relationship between monosaccharides and polysaccharides?
Polysaccharides are polymers made by linking many monosaccharide monomers.What is the process called when a polysaccharide is broken down into monosaccharides?
The process is called hydrolysis.What is the main difference between plant and animal polysaccharides?
Plant polysaccharides like starch and cellulose serve storage and structural roles, while animal polysaccharides like glycogen and chitin serve similar functions in animals.What is the function of peptidoglycan in bacteria?
Peptidoglycan provides structural support in bacterial cell walls.What is the significance of the term 'saccharide' in carbohydrate classification?
'Saccharide' means sugar and is used to classify carbohydrates by size: monosaccharide, oligosaccharide, and polysaccharide.What is the role of carbohydrates in cell walls?
Carbohydrates like cellulose and peptidoglycan provide structural support in cell walls.What is the main storage carbohydrate in potatoes?
Starch is the main storage carbohydrate in potatoes.What is the main storage carbohydrate in animal liver?
Glycogen is the main storage carbohydrate in animal liver.What is the function of chitin in crustaceans?
Chitin provides structural support in the exoskeletons of crustaceans.What is the function of cellulose in leaves?
Cellulose provides structural support in the cell walls of leaves.What is the difference between a disaccharide and a trisaccharide?
A disaccharide has two monosaccharide units, while a trisaccharide has three.