Carbohydrates quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the Greek-derived term for carbohydrates and what does it mean? Carbohydrates are also called saccharides, which comes from the Greek word for sugars.

Does every carbohydrate strictly follow the CnH2On formula? Explain. No, complex carbohydrates may deviate from this formula and can include other atoms like phosphorus, nitrogen, or sulfur.

What is a monosaccharide and give an example. A monosaccharide is a single carbohydrate unit, such as glucose.

What is a disaccharide? Give an example. A disaccharide is an oligosaccharide made of two monosaccharides, such as maltose.

What is a polysaccharide? A polysaccharide is a carbohydrate made of more than 20 covalently linked monosaccharide units.

What is a glycosidic bond? A glycosidic bond is the covalent bond that links monosaccharides together in carbohydrates.