Carbohydrates quiz #4 Flashcards

What is the importance of glycosidic bonds in carbohydrate structure? Glycosidic bonds determine the structure and function of oligosaccharides and polysaccharides.

What is the role of carbohydrates in energy storage? Carbohydrates like starch and glycogen store energy for later use.

What is the role of carbohydrates in structural support? Carbohydrates like cellulose, chitin, and peptidoglycan provide structural support in various organisms.

What is the significance of dehydration synthesis in carbohydrate formation? Dehydration synthesis links monosaccharides to form larger carbohydrates, releasing water.

What is the significance of hydrolysis in carbohydrate metabolism? Hydrolysis breaks down complex carbohydrates into simpler sugars for energy or other uses.

What is the main difference between storage and structural polysaccharides? Storage polysaccharides store energy, while structural polysaccharides provide support.