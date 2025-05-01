Skip to main content
Carbohydrates quiz #4 Flashcards

Carbohydrates quiz #4
  • What is the importance of glycosidic bonds in carbohydrate structure?
    Glycosidic bonds determine the structure and function of oligosaccharides and polysaccharides.
  • What is the role of carbohydrates in energy storage?
    Carbohydrates like starch and glycogen store energy for later use.
  • What is the role of carbohydrates in structural support?
    Carbohydrates like cellulose, chitin, and peptidoglycan provide structural support in various organisms.
  • What is the significance of dehydration synthesis in carbohydrate formation?
    Dehydration synthesis links monosaccharides to form larger carbohydrates, releasing water.
  • What is the significance of hydrolysis in carbohydrate metabolism?
    Hydrolysis breaks down complex carbohydrates into simpler sugars for energy or other uses.
  • What is the main difference between storage and structural polysaccharides?
    Storage polysaccharides store energy, while structural polysaccharides provide support.
  • What is the function of starch in plants?
    Starch stores glucose for energy in plants.
  • What is the function of glycogen in animals?
    Glycogen stores glucose for energy in animals.
  • What is the function of cellulose in plant cell walls?
    Cellulose provides rigidity and structural support to plant cell walls.
  • What is the function of chitin in animal exoskeletons?
    Chitin provides strength and protection in animal exoskeletons.
  • What is the role of carbohydrates in biological diversity?
    Carbohydrates contribute to structural and functional diversity in living organisms.
  • What is the importance of carbohydrates in living organisms?
    Carbohydrates are essential for energy storage, structural support, and cellular communication.
  • What is the relationship between glucose and starch?
    Starch is a polysaccharide made of many glucose units linked together.
  • What is the relationship between glucose and glycogen?
    Glycogen is a polysaccharide made of many glucose units linked together, used for energy storage in animals.
  • What is the relationship between glucose and cellulose?
    Cellulose is a polysaccharide made of glucose units, providing structural support in plants.
  • What is the relationship between glucose and chitin?
    Chitin is a polysaccharide similar to cellulose but with modified glucose units, providing structural support in animals.
  • What is the significance of the number of monosaccharide units in carbohydrate classification?
    The number of monosaccharide units determines whether a carbohydrate is a monosaccharide, oligosaccharide, or polysaccharide.
  • What is the function of maltose in carbohydrate metabolism?
    Maltose is an intermediate disaccharide formed during the breakdown of starch.
  • What is the importance of the hydroxyl group in carbohydrate solubility?
    Hydroxyl groups make carbohydrates soluble in water.
  • What is the main difference between plant and animal structural polysaccharides?
    Plants use cellulose for structure, while animals use chitin.
  • What is the main difference between plant and animal storage polysaccharides?
    Plants store energy as starch, while animals store energy as glycogen.
  • What is the function of peptidoglycan in bacterial cells?
    Peptidoglycan provides structural support and shape to bacterial cell walls.
  • What is the significance of carbohydrates in cell recognition?
    Oligosaccharides on cell surfaces are involved in cell recognition and signaling.
  • What is the role of carbohydrates in the exoskeleton of insects?
    Chitin, a carbohydrate, provides structural support in insect exoskeletons.
  • What is the role of carbohydrates in the cell wall of bacteria?
    Peptidoglycan, a carbohydrate, provides structural support in bacterial cell walls.
  • What is the significance of glucose as a carbohydrate?
    Glucose is the most abundant monosaccharide and a primary energy source.
  • What is the function of carbohydrates in energy metabolism?
    Carbohydrates are broken down to release energy for cellular processes.
  • What is the importance of glycosidic bonds in polysaccharide structure?
    Glycosidic bonds determine the branching and properties of polysaccharides.
  • What is the function of carbohydrates in plants?
    Carbohydrates provide energy storage (starch) and structural support (cellulose) in plants.
  • What is the function of carbohydrates in animals?
    Carbohydrates provide energy storage (glycogen) and structural support (chitin) in animals.
  • What is the significance of the term 'dehydration synthesis' in carbohydrate chemistry?
    Dehydration synthesis is the process by which monosaccharides are joined to form larger carbohydrates, releasing water.
  • What is the significance of the term 'hydrolysis' in carbohydrate chemistry?
    Hydrolysis is the process by which polysaccharides are broken down into monosaccharides by adding water.