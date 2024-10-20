Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Carbon exam Flashcards

Back
Carbon exam
How well do you know this?
1/28

  • What is the most abundant element in living systems, excluding water?

    Carbon

  • Organic Molecules

    Molecules containing covalently linked carbon and hydrogen atoms.

  • Hydrocarbons

    Organic molecules made up solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms.

  • Why is carbon considered an excellent building block for molecules?

    Because it can form four covalent bonds, allowing for diverse structures.

  • What are the four classes of organic molecules?

    Carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.

  • What allows carbon to form diverse structures?

    Its ability to create four covalent bonds.

  • What is the main component of organic molecules?

    Carbon

  • What is the difference between organic molecules and hydrocarbons?

    Organic molecules contain covalently linked carbon and hydrogen, while hydrocarbons consist solely of these two elements.

  • What are the four ways carbon backbones can vary?

    Length, position of double bonds, branching, and ring formations.

  • What is a characteristic of hydrocarbons?

    They contain only carbon and hydrogen atoms.

  • What is the significance of carbon in biological processes?

    Its versatility allows for the formation of essential macromolecules.

  • What is an example of a hydrocarbon?

    Methane (CH4)

  • What is the role of carbon in macromolecules?

    It forms the backbone of carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.

  • What is the importance of carbon's ability to form four covalent bonds?

    It allows for the creation of complex and diverse molecular structures.

  • What is a common feature of all organic molecules?

    They contain covalently linked carbon and hydrogen atoms.

  • What is the term for molecules that contain only carbon and hydrogen?

    Hydrocarbons

  • What is the significance of the position of double bonds in carbon backbones?

    It affects the structure and properties of the molecule.

  • What is an example of a biomolecule that is not an organic molecule?

    Water (H2O)

  • What is the term for the variation in the length of carbon backbones?

    Length variation

  • What is the term for the variation in the position of double bonds in carbon backbones?

    Double bond position variation

  • What is the term for the variation in the branching of carbon backbones?

    Branching variation

  • What is the term for the variation in the form of carbon backbones?

    Ring formation

  • What is the role of carbon in living systems?

    It is the most abundant element and forms the backbone of essential macromolecules.

  • What is the significance of carbon's versatility?

    It is crucial for understanding biological processes and molecular interactions.

  • What is an example of a molecule that is an organic molecule but not a hydrocarbon?

    A molecule with carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms like Carbohydrates.

  • What is the term for molecules that are not hydrocarbons but are still organic?

    Organic molecules with additional elements

  • What is the significance of carbon backbones in organic molecules?

    They provide structural diversity and complexity.

  • What is the term for the ability of carbon to form different molecular structures?

    Structural versatility