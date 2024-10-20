Carbon quiz #2 Flashcards
Carbon quiz #2
Which organisms form the foundation of the carbon cycle?
Plants, algae, and cyanobacteria form the foundation of the carbon cycle by converting carbon dioxide into organic matter through photosynthesis.What are the four classes of organic molecules that carbon is a main component of?
The four classes of organic molecules that carbon is a main component of are carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.What is the defining feature of hydrocarbons?
Hydrocarbons are organic molecules that consist solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms.Why is carbon considered an excellent building block for molecules?
Carbon is considered an excellent building block because it can form four covalent bonds, allowing for diverse molecular structures.What are the four ways carbon backbones can vary?
Carbon backbones can vary in length, position of double bonds, branch points, and whether they are linear or ring forms.What makes a molecule an organic molecule?
A molecule is considered organic if it contains covalently linked carbon and hydrogen atoms.What is the most abundant element in living systems, excluding water?
Excluding water, carbon is the most abundant element in living systems.What is the difference between organic molecules and hydrocarbons?
Organic molecules contain covalently linked carbon and hydrogen atoms and may include other elements, while hydrocarbons consist only of carbon and hydrogen.How does the position of double bonds affect carbon backbones?
The position of double bonds can vary within carbon backbones, affecting the molecule's structure and properties.What is an example of a hydrocarbon?
Methane is an example of a hydrocarbon, as it is composed only of carbon and hydrogen atoms.