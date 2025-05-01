Carbon quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What defines an organic molecule in biological systems? An organic molecule is defined as any molecule that contains covalently linked carbon and hydrogen atoms.

List the four major classes of organic macromolecules that have carbon as their main component. The four major classes of organic macromolecules are carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.

Describe four ways in which carbon backbones can vary in organic molecules. Carbon backbones can vary in length, the position of double bonds, the presence of branching, and whether they are linear or form rings.

Explain why carbon dioxide (CO2) is not classified as an organic molecule. Carbon dioxide is not classified as an organic molecule because it lacks covalently linked carbon and hydrogen atoms.

