Carbon quiz #3 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10
What defines an organic molecule in biological systems?
An organic molecule is defined as any molecule that contains covalently linked carbon and hydrogen atoms.List the four major classes of organic macromolecules that have carbon as their main component.
The four major classes of organic macromolecules are carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.Describe four ways in which carbon backbones can vary in organic molecules.
Carbon backbones can vary in length, the position of double bonds, the presence of branching, and whether they are linear or form rings.Explain why carbon dioxide (CO2) is not classified as an organic molecule.
Carbon dioxide is not classified as an organic molecule because it lacks covalently linked carbon and hydrogen atoms.What defines an organic molecule in biological systems?
An organic molecule is any molecule that contains covalently linked carbon and hydrogen atoms.List the four major classes of organic macromolecules that have carbon as their main component.
The four major classes are carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.Describe four ways in which carbon backbones can vary in organic molecules.
Carbon backbones can vary in length, the position of double bonds, the presence of branching, and whether they are linear or form rings.Explain why carbon dioxide (CO2) is not classified as an organic molecule.
CO2 is not classified as an organic molecule because it lacks covalently linked carbon and hydrogen atoms.What is a hydrocarbon, and how does it differ from other organic molecules?
A hydrocarbon is an organic molecule made only of carbon and hydrogen atoms, while other organic molecules may contain additional elements.Why is carbon considered an excellent building block for biological molecules?
Carbon can form four covalent bonds, allowing for a wide variety of molecular structures and complexity in biological molecules.