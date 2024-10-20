Cell Junctions exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Cell Junctions exam
  • DefineTight Junctions

    Membrane proteins that link cells very tightly together, creating a leak-proof barrier.

  • What is the main function of tight junctions?

    To create a leak-proof barrier between adjacent cells.

  • What are Anchoring Junctions?

    Intermediate filaments that anchor neighboring cells together using complex protein structures.

  • What is another name for anchoring junctions?

    Desmosomes.

  • What are Gap Junctions?

    Protein channels that create a gap between two cells, connecting their cytoplasm.

  • What is the primary role of gap junctions?

    To allow the exchange of nutrients and other molecules between neighboring cells.

  • What are Plasmodesmata?

    Gaps in the cell walls of plant cells that connect the cytoplasm of neighboring cells.

  • Which type of cell junction is found exclusively in plant cells?

    Plasmodesmata.

  • What is the function of plasmodesmata?

    To facilitate nutrient transfer between plant cells.

  • How do tight junctions differ from anchoring junctions?

    Tight junctions create a leak-proof barrier, while anchoring junctions allow fluid passage.

  • What type of junction uses intermediate filaments?

    Anchoring junctions (desmosomes).

  • Which cell junctions are found in animal cells?

    Tight junctions, anchoring junctions (desmosomes), and gap junctions.

  • What do gap junctions and plasmodesmata have in common?

    Both create channels that connect the cytoplasm of neighboring cells.

  • What is the significance of cell junctions in eukaryotic cells?

    They are crucial for communication and structural integrity.

  • Which junction type is responsible for creating a leak-proof barrier?

    Tight junctions.

  • What allows liquids to seep through anchoring junctions?

    The junctions are not leak-proof.

  • How do gap junctions facilitate cellular communication?

    By forming protein channels that allow cytoplasmic exchange.

  • What is the role of protein structures in tight junctions?

    To hold cells tightly together, creating a leak-proof barrier.

  • Which junction type is analogous to gap junctions in plant cells?

    Plasmodesmata.

  • What is the main difference between tight junctions and gap junctions?

    Tight junctions create a leak-proof barrier, while gap junctions create channels for cytoplasmic exchange.

  • How do plasmodesmata benefit plant cells?

    By allowing the exchange of nutrients between neighboring cells.

  • What is the primary function of anchoring junctions?

    To anchor neighboring cells together.

  • Which junction type is essential for tissue organization in animals?

    Tight junctions, anchoring junctions, and gap junctions.

  • What is the structural feature of anchoring junctions?

    Intermediate filaments and complex protein structures.

  • How do tight junctions prevent leakage?

    By holding cells very tightly together with membrane proteins.

  • What is the function of the protein channels in gap junctions?

    To connect the cytoplasm of neighboring cells.