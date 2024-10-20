Cell Junctions quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following junction types is only found in plants? A) Tight junctions B) Anchoring junctions C) Gap junctions D) Plasmodesmata
D) Plasmodesmata
Plant cells can communicate with each other using what structure?
Plasmodesmata
Which of these cell junctions are open channels that connect the cytoplasm of adjoining plant cells?
Plasmodesmata
Gap junctions and plasmodesmata have what feature in common?
Both form channels that allow cytoplasmic exchange between neighboring cells.
Which of the following structures prevents cell lysis for plant cells? A) Cell wall B) Tight junctions C) Gap junctions D) Desmosomes
A) Cell wall
Which plant structure is most like gap junctions in animal cells?
Plasmodesmata
Which of the following allows communication between plant cells? A) Tight junctions B) Desmosomes C) Gap junctions D) Plasmodesmata
D) Plasmodesmata
Which cell junction will allow the movement of molecules between two plant cells?
Plasmodesmata
Which cell junctions form channels between adjacent plant cells?
Plasmodesmata
Which form of cell communication is used to relate to other cells in direct physical contact?
Cell junctions, such as gap junctions in animal cells and plasmodesmata in plant cells, facilitate direct physical contact and communication.
What are plasmodesmata? What is their importance to living plant cells?
Plasmodesmata are channels that traverse the cell walls of plant cells, allowing for the transport and communication of substances between adjacent cells, thus playing a crucial role in plant tissue organization and nutrient distribution.