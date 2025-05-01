Cell Junctions quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Which type of cell junction is also known as a desmosome, and what is its main role? Anchoring junctions, also known as desmosomes, connect neighboring cells using intermediate filaments and complex protein structures, providing structural support while allowing fluid passage between cells.

What is the plant cell equivalent of gap junctions, and what is its function? Plasmodesmata are the plant cell equivalent of gap junctions; they create gaps in the cell walls that connect the cytoplasm of neighboring plant cells, enabling nutrient and molecule exchange.

What distinguishes anchoring junctions from tight junctions in terms of permeability? Anchoring junctions allow fluids to pass between cells, whereas tight junctions create a seal that prevents fluid passage.

Describe the structural components involved in anchoring junctions (desmosomes). Anchoring junctions use intermediate filaments and complex protein structures to anchor neighboring cells together.

What is the main similarity between gap junctions in animal cells and plasmodesmata in plant cells? Both create direct cytoplasmic connections between neighboring cells, allowing the exchange of nutrients and signaling molecules.

What role do membrane proteins play in tight junctions? Membrane proteins link adjacent cells tightly together, forming a leak-proof barrier.