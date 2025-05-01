Cell Junctions quiz #3 Flashcards

Which type of cell junction is also known as a desmosome, and what is its main role?
Anchoring junctions, also known as desmosomes, connect neighboring cells using intermediate filaments and complex protein structures, providing structural support while allowing fluid passage between cells.
What is the plant cell equivalent of gap junctions, and what is its function?
Plasmodesmata are the plant cell equivalent of gap junctions; they create gaps in the cell walls that connect the cytoplasm of neighboring plant cells, enabling nutrient and molecule exchange.
What distinguishes anchoring junctions from tight junctions in terms of permeability?
Anchoring junctions allow fluids to pass between cells, whereas tight junctions create a seal that prevents fluid passage.
Describe the structural components involved in anchoring junctions (desmosomes).
Anchoring junctions use intermediate filaments and complex protein structures to anchor neighboring cells together.
What is the main similarity between gap junctions in animal cells and plasmodesmata in plant cells?
Both create direct cytoplasmic connections between neighboring cells, allowing the exchange of nutrients and signaling molecules.
What role do membrane proteins play in tight junctions?
Membrane proteins link adjacent cells tightly together, forming a leak-proof barrier.
How do plasmodesmata benefit plant cells?
Plasmodesmata allow plant cells to exchange nutrients and signaling molecules, facilitating communication and coordination.
What is the main function of gap junctions in cardiac muscle tissue?
Gap junctions allow rapid transmission of electrical signals between cardiac muscle cells, enabling coordinated contractions.
What would happen if tight junctions in the intestinal lining were disrupted?
Disruption of tight junctions would allow substances to leak between cells, potentially leading to loss of barrier function and tissue damage.
Why are plasmodesmata considered analogous to gap junctions?
Both plasmodesmata and gap junctions create direct cytoplasmic connections between neighboring cells, enabling intercellular communication.
How do tight junctions contribute to the function of epithelial tissues?
Tight junctions seal adjacent cells together, maintaining selective barriers and preventing leakage of substances.
What is the consequence of lacking gap junctions in a tissue that requires coordinated activity?
Without gap junctions, cells cannot efficiently exchange signals, leading to uncoordinated activity and impaired tissue function.
Which type of cell junction is most likely to be found in abundance in the blood-brain barrier?
Tight junctions are abundant in the blood-brain barrier to prevent leakage of substances.
Why are cell junctions essential for multicellular organisms?
Cell junctions enable communication, structural integrity, and coordinated function among cells in multicellular organisms.