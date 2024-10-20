Central and Peripheral Nervous System definitions Flashcards
Back
Central and Peripheral Nervous System definitions
How well do you know this?
1/9
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (9)
- Peripheral Nervous SystemA network of nerves and ganglia outside the brain and spinal cord that transmits sensory information to the central nervous system and carries motor commands to muscles and glands.
- Gray MatterNeural tissue in the brain and spinal cord, primarily composed of neuron cell bodies, dendrites, and unmyelinated axons, responsible for processing and regulating information.
- MyelinA fatty substance that insulates axons, speeding up the transmission of electrical signals in the nervous system, giving white matter its color.
- NervesBundles of axons in the peripheral nervous system that transmit sensory and motor information between the central nervous system and the rest of the body.
- VentriclesCavities in the brain where cerebrospinal fluid is produced, providing cushioning and nutrient transport for the central nervous system.
- Blood-Brain BarrierA selective permeability barrier formed by endothelial cells and astrocytes that protects the central nervous system by preventing harmful substances in the blood from entering the brain and spinal cord.
- GangliaClusters of neuron cell bodies located outside the brain and spinal cord, serving as relay points and processing centers in the peripheral nervous system.
- Somatic Nervous SystemControls voluntary movements and transmits sensory information to the central nervous system via afferent and efferent nerves.
- Reflex ArcA neural pathway that controls an involuntary, immediate response to a stimulus, involving sensory neurons, interneurons, and motor neurons, bypassing the brain for rapid reaction.