Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Central and Peripheral Nervous System definitions Flashcards

Back
Central and Peripheral Nervous System definitions
How well do you know this?
1/9
  • Peripheral Nervous System
    A network of nerves and ganglia outside the brain and spinal cord that transmits sensory information to the central nervous system and carries motor commands to muscles and glands.
  • Gray Matter
    Neural tissue in the brain and spinal cord, primarily composed of neuron cell bodies, dendrites, and unmyelinated axons, responsible for processing and regulating information.
  • Myelin
    A fatty substance that insulates axons, speeding up the transmission of electrical signals in the nervous system, giving white matter its color.
  • Nerves
    Bundles of axons in the peripheral nervous system that transmit sensory and motor information between the central nervous system and the rest of the body.
  • Ventricles
    Cavities in the brain where cerebrospinal fluid is produced, providing cushioning and nutrient transport for the central nervous system.
  • Blood-Brain Barrier
    A selective permeability barrier formed by endothelial cells and astrocytes that protects the central nervous system by preventing harmful substances in the blood from entering the brain and spinal cord.
  • Ganglia
    Clusters of neuron cell bodies located outside the brain and spinal cord, serving as relay points and processing centers in the peripheral nervous system.
  • Somatic Nervous System
    Controls voluntary movements and transmits sensory information to the central nervous system via afferent and efferent nerves.
  • Reflex Arc
    A neural pathway that controls an involuntary, immediate response to a stimulus, involving sensory neurons, interneurons, and motor neurons, bypassing the brain for rapid reaction.