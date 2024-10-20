Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Central Dogma exam Flashcards

Back
Central Dogma exam
How well do you know this?
1/26

  • Central Dogma of Biology

    Describes the unidirectional flow of genetic information from DNA to protein through transcription and translation.

  • Transcription

    The process that synthesizes messenger RNA (mRNA) using DNA as a template.

  • Translation

    The process that converts mRNA into proteins.

  • Is the flow of genetic information from protein to DNA possible?

    No, the flow of genetic information is unidirectional from DNA to protein and cannot revert.

  • Reverse Transcription

    A process that allows RNA to synthesize DNA in specific scenarios.

  • What is mRNA?

    Messenger RNA, the type of RNA synthesized during transcription.

  • Gene Expression

    The process by which a gene's information is used to synthesize a functional gene product, often a protein.

  • What is the first step in the central dogma process?

    Transcription, where DNA is used to build RNA.

  • What is the second step in the central dogma process?

    Translation, where RNA is used to build protein.

  • Is the conversion of nucleic acid information to protein reversible?

    No, once nucleic acid information is converted to protein, it cannot revert back.

  • What does 'unidirectional' mean in the context of the central dogma?

    It means the flow of genetic information goes in one direction only, from DNA to protein.

  • What is the role of mRNA in translation?

    mRNA carries the encoded messages from DNA to be used in protein synthesis.

  • Can RNA be used to build DNA?

    Yes, through the process of reverse transcription.

  • What is the final product of gene expression?

    In many cases, the final product is a protein.

  • What is the significance of the central dogma in molecular biology?

    It explains the flow of genetic information and the processes of transcription and translation.

  • What is the template used in transcription?

    DNA is used as the template to build RNA.

  • What is the template used in translation?

    mRNA is used as the template to build proteins.

  • What does the term 'gene' refer to?

    A small unit of DNA that contains the information to produce a functional product, often a protein.

  • What is the process that builds RNA from DNA called?

    Transcription.

  • What is the process that builds protein from RNA called?

    Translation.

  • What is the role of DNA replication in the central dogma?

    It allows DNA to be copied, ensuring genetic information is passed on during cell division.

  • What is the role of reverse transcription in genetic expression?

    It allows RNA to be used as a template to synthesize DNA in specific scenarios.

  • What does the central dogma say about the flow of biochemical information?

    It flows unidirectionally from DNA to protein and cannot revert.

  • What is the significance of mRNA in the central dogma?

    mRNA is the intermediary that carries genetic information from DNA to the protein synthesis machinery.

  • What is the irreversible step in the central dogma?

    The conversion of nucleic acid information to protein.

  • What is the role of transcription in gene expression?

    It synthesizes mRNA from DNA, which is then used in translation to produce proteins.