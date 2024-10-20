Central Dogma exam Flashcards
Central Dogma of Biology
Describes the unidirectional flow of genetic information from DNA to protein through transcription and translation.
Transcription
The process that synthesizes messenger RNA (mRNA) using DNA as a template.
Translation
The process that converts mRNA into proteins.
Is the flow of genetic information from protein to DNA possible?
No, the flow of genetic information is unidirectional from DNA to protein and cannot revert.
Reverse Transcription
A process that allows RNA to synthesize DNA in specific scenarios.
What is mRNA?
Messenger RNA, the type of RNA synthesized during transcription.
Gene Expression
The process by which a gene's information is used to synthesize a functional gene product, often a protein.
What is the first step in the central dogma process?
Transcription, where DNA is used to build RNA.
What is the second step in the central dogma process?
Translation, where RNA is used to build protein.
Is the conversion of nucleic acid information to protein reversible?
No, once nucleic acid information is converted to protein, it cannot revert back.
What does 'unidirectional' mean in the context of the central dogma?
It means the flow of genetic information goes in one direction only, from DNA to protein.
What is the role of mRNA in translation?
mRNA carries the encoded messages from DNA to be used in protein synthesis.
Can RNA be used to build DNA?
Yes, through the process of reverse transcription.
What is the final product of gene expression?
In many cases, the final product is a protein.
What is the significance of the central dogma in molecular biology?
It explains the flow of genetic information and the processes of transcription and translation.
What is the template used in transcription?
DNA is used as the template to build RNA.
What is the template used in translation?
mRNA is used as the template to build proteins.
What does the term 'gene' refer to?
A small unit of DNA that contains the information to produce a functional product, often a protein.
What is the process that builds RNA from DNA called?
Transcription.
What is the process that builds protein from RNA called?
Translation.
What is the role of DNA replication in the central dogma?
It allows DNA to be copied, ensuring genetic information is passed on during cell division.
What is the role of reverse transcription in genetic expression?
It allows RNA to be used as a template to synthesize DNA in specific scenarios.
What does the central dogma say about the flow of biochemical information?
It flows unidirectionally from DNA to protein and cannot revert.
What is the significance of mRNA in the central dogma?
mRNA is the intermediary that carries genetic information from DNA to the protein synthesis machinery.
What is the irreversible step in the central dogma?
The conversion of nucleic acid information to protein.
What is the role of transcription in gene expression?
It synthesizes mRNA from DNA, which is then used in translation to produce proteins.