Central Dogma quiz #2 Flashcards

DNA stores genetic information that provides instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all living organisms.
What is the difference between DNA and RNA?
DNA is a double-stranded molecule that stores genetic information, while RNA is a single-stranded molecule that helps in the synthesis of proteins by carrying the genetic code from DNA to the ribosomes.
Which provides the master code needed for protein synthesis? DNA, RNA, mRNA, tRNA
DNA provides the master code needed for protein synthesis.
How is information for a specific protein carried on the DNA molecule?
Information for a specific protein is carried on the DNA molecule in the form of a sequence of nucleotides that code for amino acids.
Which choice identifies the flow of information according to the central dogma of molecular biology?
The flow of information according to the central dogma is from DNA to RNA to protein.
How does DNA in cells determine an organism’s complex traits?
DNA determines an organism's complex traits by encoding the instructions for protein synthesis, which in turn affects the structure and function of cells and tissues.
How is the information encoded in DNA actually used by organisms?
The information encoded in DNA is used by organisms through the processes of transcription and translation to produce proteins that perform various functions.
What is the central dogma?
The central dogma of biology describes the flow of genetic information from DNA to RNA to protein.
How do DNA and RNA differ?
DNA is double-stranded and contains deoxyribose sugar, while RNA is single-stranded and contains ribose sugar. DNA uses thymine, whereas RNA uses uracil.
What is the role of DNA in transmitting genetic information?
DNA transmits genetic information by serving as a template for the synthesis of RNA, which then guides protein synthesis.
Which mRNA sequence complements the DNA sequence below?
The mRNA sequence is complementary to the DNA sequence, with adenine pairing with uracil and cytosine pairing with guanine.
What are the mRNA triplets coded for from this gene?
The mRNA triplets, or codons, are sequences of three nucleotides that correspond to specific amino acids during protein synthesis.
The central dogma describes which of the following?
The central dogma describes the flow of genetic information from DNA to RNA to protein.
What is the role of mRNA in the process of protein synthesis?
mRNA carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosomes, where it is translated into a specific sequence of amino acids to form a protein.
What does the information contained in DNA determine?
The information contained in DNA determines the sequence of amino acids in proteins, which affects the structure and function of an organism.
What is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis?
mRNA serves as a template for translating the genetic code into a sequence of amino acids, forming a protein.
The flow of information in a cell proceeds in what sequence?
The flow of information in a cell proceeds from DNA to RNA to protein.
Which of the following genetic elements is transcribed into a single mRNA?
A gene is transcribed into a single mRNA molecule.
DNA does not store the information to synthesize which of the following?
DNA does not store the information to synthesize lipids or carbohydrates directly.
What is the role of mRNA in this process?
mRNA carries the genetic information from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis.
Which event contradicts the central dogma of molecular biology?
Reverse transcription, where RNA is used to synthesize DNA, contradicts the central dogma.
What is the central dogma of genetics?
The central dogma of genetics is the process by which genetic information flows from DNA to RNA to protein.
Which strand of the DNA contains the “blueprint” for the pre-mRNA?
The template strand of DNA contains the blueprint for the pre-mRNA.
Why do cells need both tRNA and mRNA?
Cells need mRNA to carry the genetic code from DNA and tRNA to bring the appropriate amino acids during protein synthesis.
How does RNA differ from DNA in bacteria and eukaryotes?
In both bacteria and eukaryotes, RNA is single-stranded and contains uracil instead of thymine, while DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine.
Which of the following is transcribed and then translated to form a protein product?
mRNA is transcribed from DNA and then translated to form a protein product.
What is the central dogma of molecular biology?
The central dogma of molecular biology is the process by which genetic information is transferred from DNA to RNA to protein.
Which of the following is an important exception to the central dogma of molecular biology?
Reverse transcription, where RNA is used to synthesize DNA, is an important exception.
Where is information stored that determines the function of a protein?
Information that determines the function of a protein is stored in the sequence of nucleotides in DNA.
How is the genetic information of organisms encoded in their DNA?
Genetic information is encoded in the sequence of nucleotide bases (adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine) in DNA.
Which type of RNA is transcribed from DNA to carry a message?
mRNA (messenger RNA) is transcribed from DNA to carry a message.
How do the functions of DNA and RNA differ?
DNA stores genetic information, while RNA translates that information into proteins.
What is the role of mRNA during protein synthesis?
mRNA carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome, where it is translated into a protein.
If DNA is a cookbook to build proteins, what role does RNA play?
RNA acts as the recipe card that carries specific instructions from the DNA cookbook to the ribosome kitchen for protein synthesis.
Which of the following is a commonality between DNA and RNA?
Both DNA and RNA are nucleic acids composed of nucleotide monomers.
Which is the correct sequence of the transfer of information in most organisms?
The correct sequence is DNA to RNA to protein.
Which of the following can be translated into protein?
mRNA can be translated into protein.
Where does the mRNA move to from the nucleus?
mRNA moves from the nucleus to the ribosome in the cytoplasm.
Why do you think the message in mRNA is important?
The message in mRNA is important because it contains the instructions for assembling amino acids into proteins.
What is the DNA sequence that was used for synthesizing this mRNA sequence?
The DNA sequence used for synthesizing mRNA is the template strand, which is complementary to the mRNA sequence.