Central Dogma quiz #3 Flashcards
Central Dogma quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
Which of the following statements is incorrect regarding DNA and RNA?
A statement that DNA is single-stranded and RNA is double-stranded would be incorrect.Which of the following sequences of processes correctly reflects the central dogma?
The sequence DNA to RNA to protein correctly reflects the central dogma.What genetic information does cDNA contain?
cDNA contains a complementary copy of the mRNA sequence, representing the expressed genes.mRNA has codons or anti-codons?
mRNA has codons.What does the central dogma state?
The central dogma states that genetic information flows from DNA to RNA to protein.What is the role of mRNA in this process?
mRNA carries the genetic information from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis.How is the information stored in DNA used by a cell?
The information stored in DNA is transcribed into mRNA and then translated into proteins, which perform various cellular functions.What is the “central dogma”?
The central dogma is the process by which genetic information is transferred from DNA to RNA to protein.What is the correct order of protein synthesis?
The correct order is transcription of DNA to mRNA, followed by translation of mRNA to protein.How does the enzyme reverse transcriptase violate the central dogma of molecular biology in HIV?
Reverse transcriptase allows RNA to be reverse-transcribed into DNA, which is contrary to the usual flow of information from DNA to RNA.In mRNA, what is the role of codons?
Codons in mRNA specify the sequence of amino acids in a protein during translation.Which of the following best describes the central dogma of biology?
The central dogma of biology is the flow of genetic information from DNA to RNA to protein.Which of the following statements is correct regarding DNA and RNA?
DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine, while RNA is single-stranded and contains uracil.What role do ribosomes play in the central dogma of molecular biology?
Ribosomes facilitate the translation of mRNA into proteins by linking amino acids together.What would be the complementary strand of mRNA?
The complementary strand of mRNA is the DNA template strand from which it was transcribed.Which of the following is required to make complementary DNA (cDNA) from RNA?
Reverse transcriptase is required to make cDNA from RNA.How is the information in DNA passed to a molecule of mRNA?
The information in DNA is passed to mRNA through the process of transcription.mRNA stands for messenger RNA. What message does mRNA carry?
mRNA carries the genetic instructions from DNA for the synthesis of proteins.Which of the following statements regarding protein synthesis is correct?
Protein synthesis involves transcription of DNA to mRNA and translation of mRNA to protein.Which term refers to the conversion of nucleotide sequences into amino acid sequences?
Translation refers to the conversion of nucleotide sequences into amino acid sequences.The viral DNA/RNA contains instructions for the cell to do what?
The viral DNA/RNA contains instructions for the cell to produce viral proteins and replicate the virus.Which statement correctly relates to DNA and RNA?
DNA stores genetic information, while RNA helps in the expression of that information through protein synthesis.Which of the following is formed from the DNA that is not used in transcription of a protein?
Non-coding RNA or regulatory elements may be formed from DNA that is not used in protein transcription.Which structure is responsible for the transfer of genetic information between two cells?
Plasmids or viral vectors can transfer genetic information between cells.Which describes how mRNA is used by a cell?
mRNA is used by a cell to carry genetic information from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis.Which of the following best describes the flow of information in cells?
The flow of information in cells is from DNA to RNA to protein.What is the flow of information for the synthesis of proteins according to the central dogma?
The flow of information for protein synthesis is from DNA to RNA to protein.In which direction is the DNA molecule read?
The DNA molecule is read in the 5' to 3' direction during transcription.Which of the following shows the flow of genetic information?
The flow of genetic information is shown as DNA to RNA to protein.Which of the following is a true statement concerning protein synthesis?
Protein synthesis involves the transcription of DNA to mRNA and the translation of mRNA to protein.Which statement about DNA and RNA is correct?
DNA is the genetic material that stores information, while RNA is involved in the expression of that information.Which of the following is correct regarding the comparison of DNA to RNA?
DNA is double-stranded and stable, while RNA is single-stranded and more reactive.Which best describes the flow of genetic information in a cell?
The flow of genetic information in a cell is from DNA to RNA to protein.Which best describes the flow of genetic information?
The flow of genetic information is from DNA to RNA to protein.Which of these is the correct amino acid chain produced from the DNA template strand?
The correct amino acid chain is determined by translating the mRNA sequence transcribed from the DNA template strand.Which of the following statements about the central dogma is correct?
The central dogma states that genetic information flows from DNA to RNA to protein.Which complementary base pairings occur between DNA and RNA?
In DNA-RNA pairing, adenine pairs with uracil, and cytosine pairs with guanine.What carries the information to produce a proteome?
mRNA carries the information to produce a proteome by encoding the sequence of amino acids in proteins.Which of the following is not transcribed from DNA?
Proteins are not transcribed from DNA; they are synthesized from mRNA.How do you think the information stored in DNA gets to the ribosomes in the cytoplasm?
The information stored in DNA is transcribed into mRNA, which then travels to the ribosomes in the cytoplasm.