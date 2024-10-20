Central Dogma quiz #4 Flashcards
Which of the following refers to the RNA-to-protein step in the expression of genes?
Translation refers to the RNA-to-protein step in gene expression.Why does DNA have to put some of its information into RNA molecules?
DNA transfers information to RNA molecules to facilitate protein synthesis, as RNA can travel to the ribosome where proteins are made.How are DNA and RNA similar? How are they different?
Both DNA and RNA are nucleic acids composed of nucleotides, but DNA is double-stranded and stable, while RNA is single-stranded and more reactive.How does DNA influence the synthesis of lipids?
DNA indirectly influences lipid synthesis by encoding proteins, such as enzymes, that are involved in lipid metabolism.Why does the information in DNA have to be copied onto RNA?
The information in DNA is copied onto RNA to facilitate protein synthesis, as RNA can be translated into proteins.What is the role of RNA in the production of proteins?
RNA plays a crucial role in protein production by carrying genetic information (mRNA), bringing amino acids (tRNA), and forming the core of ribosomes (rRNA).