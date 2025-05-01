Central Dogma quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are the two main processes involved in the central dogma? The two main processes are transcription, which synthesizes RNA from DNA, and translation, which synthesizes protein from RNA.

What is translation in the context of the central dogma? Translation is the process by which the information in messenger RNA (mRNA) is used to synthesize proteins.

What is the role of messenger RNA (mRNA) in gene expression? Messenger RNA (mRNA) carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome, where it is used as a template for protein synthesis during translation.

What is reverse transcription and when does it occur? Reverse transcription is the process by which RNA is used as a template to synthesize DNA, and it occurs in specific scenarios such as in retroviruses.

What is meant by gene expression in the context of the central dogma? Gene expression refers to the process by which the information in a gene is used to produce its final product, often a protein, through transcription and translation.

Why is understanding the central dogma important in molecular biology? Understanding the central dogma is important because it explains how genetic information is expressed and regulated, which is fundamental to all cellular processes and biotechnology applications.