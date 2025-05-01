Characteristics of Life quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Why are cells considered the basic unit of life? Cells are the smallest structure that display all characteristics of life, making them the fundamental unit of living organisms.

What does it mean for an organism to respond to environmental stimuli? It means the organism can detect and react to changes in its environment, such as a plant growing toward sunlight.

How do living organisms maintain homeostasis in hot environments? For example, humans sweat to cool down and maintain a stable body temperature.

How do living organisms acquire and utilize energy? They obtain energy from their environment, such as eating food, and use it to power life processes.

What is evolution and how does it relate to living organisms? Evolution is the change in the genetic makeup of populations over time, allowing adaptation and improved survival.

