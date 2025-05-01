Characteristics of Life quiz #3 Flashcards
Characteristics of Life quiz #3
Why are cells considered the basic unit of life?
Cells are the smallest structure that display all characteristics of life, making them the fundamental unit of living organisms.What does it mean for an organism to respond to environmental stimuli?
It means the organism can detect and react to changes in its environment, such as a plant growing toward sunlight.How do living organisms maintain homeostasis in hot environments?
For example, humans sweat to cool down and maintain a stable body temperature.How do living organisms acquire and utilize energy?
They obtain energy from their environment, such as eating food, and use it to power life processes.What is evolution and how does it relate to living organisms?
Evolution is the change in the genetic makeup of populations over time, allowing adaptation and improved survival.Can you give an example of an organism responding to environmental stimuli?
A plant growing toward sunlight is an example of responding to environmental stimuli.How does the ability to evolve benefit populations of living organisms?
Evolution allows populations to adapt to changing environments, improving their chances of survival.What is an example of homeostasis in humans?
Sweating to regulate body temperature is an example of homeostasis in humans.How do unicellular and multicellular organisms both meet the characteristics of life?
Both types are composed of cells, organized, respond to stimuli, maintain homeostasis, reproduce, use energy, have DNA, and evolve.Why is the ability to acquire and utilize energy essential for life?
Energy is needed to power all biological processes necessary for survival and growth.