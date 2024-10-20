Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Chargaff's Rules exam Flashcards

Back
Chargaff's Rules exam
How well do you know this?
1/29

  • Chargaff's First Rule

    DNA base composition varies among species.

  • Chargaff's Second Rule

    In any given species, the amount of adenine (A) is roughly equal to thymine (T), and the amount of guanine (G) is roughly equal to cytosine (C).

  • What did Chargaff discover about DNA base composition?

    He discovered that DNA base composition varies among different species.

  • Why are the percentages of A and T roughly equal in DNA?

    Because adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T) through complementary base pairing.

  • What is the significance of complementary base pairing?

    It is crucial for the storage and transmission of genetic information.

  • What did Chargaff's rules help to reveal?

    The double helix structure of DNA.

  • How did Chargaff's findings impact the understanding of DNA?

    They highlighted the importance of complementary base pairing in DNA structure.

  • What are the four nitrogenous bases in DNA?

    Adenine (A), Thymine (T), Guanine (G), and Cytosine (C).

  • What is the base pairing rule in DNA?

    Adenine (A) pairs with Thymine (T), and Guanine (G) pairs with (Cytosine) C.

  • Why are the percentages of G and C roughly equal in DNA?

    Because guanine (G) pairs with cytosine (C) through complementary base pairing.

  • What did Chargaff's data table show?

    The DNA composition in different species, showing varying percentages of A, T, G, and C.

  • What species did Chargaff study to determine his rules?

    Various species, including Homo sapiens (humans) and Escherichia coli.

  • What was unknown about DNA in the early 1950s?

    The structure of DNA.

  • How did Chargaff's techniques affect his findings?

    Limitations in his techniques caused slight discrepancies in the exact percentages of A, T, G, and C.

  • What is the approximate percentage of A and T in human DNA?

    Approximately 31%.

  • What is the approximate percentage of G and C in human DNA?

    Approximately 19%.

  • Why are Chargaff's rules important?

    They were crucial for understanding the structure and function of DNA.

  • What does complementary base pairing ensure?

    The accurate replication and transmission of genetic information.

  • What did Chargaff's findings suggest about DNA structure?

    That DNA has a specific pairing mechanism between its bases.

  • What is the significance of the equal percentages of A and T, and G and C?

    It supports the idea of complementary base pairing in the DNA double helix.

  • What did Chargaff's rules contribute to molecular biology?

    They provided foundational knowledge for the discovery of DNA's double helix structure.

  • What is the role of nitrogenous bases in DNA?

    They form the rungs of the DNA ladder through base pairing.

  • How did Chargaff's discoveries influence future research?

    They guided scientists towards understanding the molecular structure of DNA.

  • What is the relationship between DNA base composition and species?

    Different species have different DNA base compositions.

  • What did Chargaff's data reveal about DNA in different species?

    That the percentages of A, T, G, and C vary among species but follow specific pairing rules.

  • What is the importance of Chargaff's second discovery?

    It indicated that DNA has a consistent base pairing mechanism across different species.

  • What did Chargaff's rules help to establish in genetics?

    The principle of complementary base pairing in DNA.

  • What was a limitation in Chargaff's research techniques?

    They caused slight inaccuracies in the exact percentages of DNA bases.

  • What is the significance of the percentages of A, T, G, and C in DNA?

    They are crucial for understanding DNA's structure and function.