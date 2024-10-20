Chargaff's Rules quiz #2 Flashcards
Chargaff's Rules quiz #2
What are the base pairing rules for DNA?
In DNA, adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T), and guanine (G) pairs with cytosine (C).Chargaff's rules of base pairing are explained by which structural feature of DNA?
Chargaff's rules are explained by the complementary base pairing in the DNA double helix structure.If 30% of the bases within a DNA molecule are adenine, what percentage of the bases are thymine?
If 30% of the bases are adenine, then 30% of the bases are thymine due to complementary base pairing.What are the base-pairing rules for DNA?
The ratios A/T and G/C are constant for DNA.If 15% of the bases in a DNA molecule are adenine, what percentage of the bases are thymine?
If 15% of the bases are adenine, then 15% of the bases are thymine.What did Chargaff discover about DNA base composition among different species?
Chargaff discovered that DNA base composition varies among species, but the percentages of adenine and thymine, as well as guanine and cytosine, are roughly equal.Why are the percentages of adenine and thymine roughly equal in DNA?
The percentages of adenine and thymine are roughly equal because they pair with each other in the DNA structure.What was the significance of Chargaff's findings for understanding DNA structure?
Chargaff's findings were crucial for understanding the double helix structure of DNA and the concept of complementary base pairing.How did Chargaff's rules contribute to the discovery of DNA's structure?
Chargaff's rules highlighted the importance of complementary base pairing, which was key to revealing the double helix structure of DNA.